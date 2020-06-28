Tracee Ellis Ross' New Pattern Beauty Collection Just Dropped at Ulta

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When icon and actress Tracee Ellis Ross launched Pattern Beauty in fall of 2019, it was the culmination of a 20-year journey to create a line of products that celebrated curlies, coilies and tight-textured hair.

The initial line featured a collection of shampoos, conditioners, hair serums and a leave-in formula designed to empower and nourish curly hair. But on Juneteenth, Ross launched Phase Two of Pattern's products: a full range of styling gels, creams, a hydrating mist and more... and now the launch has dropped at Ulta!

The line features 15 products to choose from, and also includes nourishing oil treatments, picks and detangling combs. Shop some of the line's highlights below, and check out the rest at Ulta!