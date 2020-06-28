Tracee Ellis Ross' New Pattern Beauty Collection Just Dropped at Ulta

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When icon and actress Tracee Ellis Ross launched Pattern Beauty in fall of 2019, it was the culmination of a 20-year journey to create a line of products that celebrated curlies, coilies and tight-textured hair.
The initial line featured a collection of shampoos, conditioners, hair serums and a leave-in formula designed to empower and nourish curly hair. But on Juneteenth, Ross launched Phase Two of Pattern's products: a full range of styling gels, creams, a hydrating mist and more... and now the launch has dropped at Ulta!
The line features 15 products to choose from, and also includes nourishing oil treatments, picks and detangling combs. Shop some of the line's highlights below, and check out the rest at Ulta!
Pattern Hydrating Mist
Proclaimed to be the "nectar of the gods," this hydrating mist refreshes and reactivates curls with ingredients such as aloe vera, coconut oil and avocado oil, and also protects hair from environmental stressors. And it smells delightful thanks to Ellis Ross' hand-picked scent, combining neroli, rose and patchouli.
Pattern Styling Cream
Set your twist outs, braid outs, bantu knots, wash-and-gos and more with this oil-rich setting cream, featuring touchable hold and superior moisture penetration. What makes it so nourishing? The unique combination of shea butter, cacay oil and sweet almond oil, which also promotes hair retention. It also features that signature sweet floral scent.
Pattern Strong Hold Gel
Sea moss, aloe vera and chia seeds combine to nourish curls with this flexible strong hold gel, formulated to offer long-lasting hold without breaking hair or edges. It's designed to fortify curls and features bullt-in slippage so you can easily distribute it through your hair, or use it for a slicked-back look. And yes, it smells divine!
Pattern Jojoba Oil Hair Serum Self-Heating Packs
Give your hair some deeply nourishing love with this hair serum, offered in self-heating packs. This multitasking formula is lightweight and residue-free, giving hair extra hydration and relieving the scalp of dryness and flakiness thanks to a blend of oils such as jojoba and lavender. It's great for low porosity hair and helps with dryness and breakage.
Pattern Hair Tools Kit
This set has everything you need to get your curls and coils in tip top shape, from a detangler to help work out clumping curls to a pick to get your 'do to defy gravity.
Pattern Edge Control
Tame your baby hairs and smooth your edges with this long-lasting healthy hold formula, which also features Pattern's signature scent. Craft your shape or add some shine to a slick look thanks to a unique glide-on formula, which protects from breakage and layers for reapplication without flaking or drying.
Pattern Curl Gel
Make your wash-and-go even easier with this fab curl gel, made to create the ultimate defined, bouncy curls with medium hold. The formula is creamy, smooth, and effortless to apply, and nourishes hair with aloe vera, coconut oil and cacay oil. It's also scented with that floral mix of neroli, rose and patchouli.
In case you missed it, a fab celeb collab launched this week when Gabrielle Union's Little Haiti-inspired collection dropped at NY&Co. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!