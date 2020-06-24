Gabrielle Union's NY&Co Collab Celebrates Little Haiti's Vibrant Culture

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Need a little summer fashion pick-me-up? Gabrielle Union has your back. She just launched a totally stunning capsule collection with NY&Co that's destined to infuse your wardrobe with the stylish verve of Little Haiti.
"Fashion, like any art form, can tell the story of a culture's rich history," Union shares. "When given the opportunity to artistically direct this campaign, I immediately knew I wanted to highlight the beauty within the Black community. Once we landed on shooting in Miami, I knew Little Haiti was the place."
The collection features bold colors and vibrant prints that draw from the culture, history, and colorful art, music and dance scene of Little Haiti. Union captured the spirit of the community across this 15-piece collection, with an array of dresses, skirts, blouses, jumpsuits and more ranging in sizes XS to XXL, and 0 to 20.
Simply put, the collection is a celebration of life. Says Union, "The energy and passion that resonates within this community is palpable and I wanted to create a collection that exuded the rich history and some of the many qualities—strength, vibrancy, and beauty. It's important to me to celebrate our community and the love and inspiration that stems from it, and this collection is a nod to that."
Union's collection is available now at NY&Co. Check out some of our favorite picks from the collab below!
Gabrielle Union Collection Printed Halter Dress
Make a statement in this stunning halter dress, with faux wrap styling and a set-in waist. Made of a poly/spandex blend to give you a little bit of stretch when you need it, it also features a tie halter neck and it's open at the mid-back, making it perfect for those hot summer nights.
Gabrielle Union Collection Print Tie Waist Skirt
Every wardrobe needs a black skirt, but this one goes next level with swirls of bold color and a stylish high/low silhouette. It also has a tie waist, on-trend asymmetrical hem and a little bit of draping to flatter your figure. Wear it with strappy heels for an evening look, or pair it with a cute tee and kicks for daytime.
Gabrielle Union Collection Bow Front Jumpsuit
Everything about this jumpsuit is fabulous: its statement bow at the waist, the gathered details that flatter your figure, the deep-V neckline for a little added sass... how can you say no? And not only does it have a keyhole back neck closure and 3/4 sleeves, it's also available in two colors and sizing ranging from XS to XXL.
Gabrielle Union Collection Sleeveless Wrap Dress
With sleeveless style and a tie-waist wrap, this dress is destined to become your new summer go-to. Everything about it is flattering, from the knee-length cut to the gently gathered waist, and it's versatile enough to go from day to night with very little effort.
Gabrielle Union Collection Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Is it possible to cover too many trends in one piece? Not when it comes to this jumpsuit. With a smocked front and wide-legged silhouette, it's definitely the height of fashion... and it only gets better thanks to braided detailing at the waist, a V front and back, and it's made of breathable cotton to get you through the hottest summer day.
Gabrielle Union Collection Tie-Neck Sleeveless Top
Picture this top with a cute pair of denim capris. Or a breezy skirt. Or gauzy wide-legged pants. Whatever you pair it with, it'll look fabulous, thanks to its stunning ruched waistband, stylish tie neck, and keyhole back. Plus, it hits at the hip for the ultimate flattering fit.
Gabrielle Union Collection Abstract Print V-Neck Romper
Doesn't this romper just scream "Miami" to you, with that pow colorful print that hints of palm trees? And it cuts such a cute silhouette with bell sleeves, a crossover front with a sash waist, and a keyhole back closure that shows a little bit of skin. We think it would look fab with a cute pair of flat sandals.
