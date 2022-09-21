Brad Pitt Ventures Into Beauty With New Luxury Skincare Line

Watch : Best Celebrity Interviews From Daily Pop: Brad Pitt & More

Forget the fight club, Brad Pitt is officially part of the beauty community.

On Sept. 21, the Bullet Train actor announced his latest business venture, unveiling the launch of Le Domaine—a luxury skincare line that the brand describes as "science-meets-nature." The Oscar winner's brand offers a face cream, cleanser and serum that ranges between $80-$385.

"I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch," Brad told Vogue, "but if I hadn't seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn't have bothered."

While Brad admitted that he hasn't always had a good beauty routine, that all changed when he seriously began to consider launching his own brand.

"I get sent stuff all the time and... ugh," he said. "It's just all the same for me. But this last year we have been testing Le Domaine and I was really surprised by the results, and that for me, made it worth going forward."