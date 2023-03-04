Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Daisy Jones & the Six Before

Before appearing on Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six, the ensemble cast have popped up in some of the biggest movies and TV shows around. Find out where you might recognize them from.

By Daniel Trainor Mar 04, 2023 11:30 AMTags
TVPirates Of The CaribbeanRiley KeoughThe Hunger GamesSam ClaflinCelebritiesDivergentBlack PantherDaisy Jones and the Six
Watch: Daisy Jones and The Six Cast on Their Biggest Musical Inspirations

If you've been watching Daisy Jones & the Six and thinking to yourself, 'Wait, where do I know that person from?' we've got you covered.

Based on the beloved 2019 book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series tells the story of fictional '70s rock band Daisy Jones & the Six. 

Riley Keough plays the titular Daisy, an aspiring singer-songwriter who joins The Six, fronted by the charismatic and tortured Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). 

The rest of the story unfolds as most stories about rock bands of that era do: lots of sex, plenty of drugs, loads of fighting and, well, some pretty great music against all odds.

In addition to Riley and Sam, the Six includes keyboardist Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), lead guitarist Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), bassist Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse) and drummer Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon). 

Daisy Jones & the Six also introduces some of the faces behind the music, including Billy's wife Camila (Camila Morrone), Daisy's best friend Simone Jackson (Nabiyah Be), producer Teddy Price (Tom Wright) and tour manager Rod Reyes (Timothy Olyphant). 

photos
Daisy Jones & the Six: The Biggest Changes Made to the Original Book

To find out where you might recognize the ensemble cast of Daisy Jones and the Six from, keep scrolling.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video, Village Roadshow/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones)

The daughter of rock ‘n' roll royalty—her mother is the late Lisa Marie Presley and her grandfather is Elvis Presley—Riley has more than carved out a name for herself in Hollywood.


She got her acting start in another music project—2010's The Runaways, about Joan Jett and her band The Runaways—in which she played Marie Currie. She would later go on to play a supporting role as Capable in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road and booked the lead role in season one of Starz's The Girlfriend Experience, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.


Riley has gone on to star alongside Shia LaBeouf in 2016's American HoneyChanning Tatum in 2017's Logan Lucky and as Stefani in 2021's wild ripped-from-the-Internet true story Zola.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video, Color Force/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press
Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne)

Sam's first film role was in 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, where he played Philip Swift. 

From there, he would gain massive fame and recognition as Finnick Odair in the final three movies of The Hunger Games franchise. Since then, he's appeared in movies like 2016's Me Before You, alongside Emilia Clarke, and as Sir Oswald Mosley in seasons five and six of Peaky Blinders.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video, Warner Bros.
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko)

An accomplished model who has appeared in campaigns for brands like Burberry and on the cover of British Vogue, Suki's first film role was in 2012's Pusher.

She later appeared as Marlene in 2015's The Divergent Series: Insurgent and Ms. Norman/Ditto in 2019's Detective Pikachu

Suki is no secret to the music world, either. In May 2022, she released her first full-length album called I Can't Let Go.

Oh, and she's also been dating Robert Pattinson since 2018, so you may have seen them make their red carpet debut last year.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video; MGM/Moviestore/Shutterstock
Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne)

Camila's first major acting role was in the 2018 movie Never Goin' Back alongside Maia Mitchell. Later that year, she also starred in Death Wish with Bruce WillisVincent D'Onofrio and Elisabeth Shue

In August 2022, 25-year-old Camila and Leonardo DiCaprio ended their relationship after more than four years of dating.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video, Brooke Palmer/Netflix
Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree)

Josh became the face of Burberry in 2016 at the age of 26. 


From there, he appeared as Lieutenant Hugh Armitage on seasons three and four of the BBC drama Poldark. In 2019, he starred alongside Vanessa Hudgens in the Netflix romantic comedy The Knight Before Christmas where he played the titular knight, Sir Cole Lyons of Norwich.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video, Showtime
Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rojas)

After appearing in guest roles on shows like Pose, Chicago Fire and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Sebastian appeared in a recurring role as Fly Rico on Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels in 2020.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video, CBS
Will Harrison (Graham Dunne)

Unless you're a die-hard Madam Secretary fan (we know you're out there), you probably don't recognize Will. Prior to Daisy Jones, a 2019 episode of the CBS drama was his only major acting role. 

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video, Marvel Studios
Nabiyah Be (Simone Jackson)

Before appearing on Daisy Jones, Nabiyah's only major acting role was in 2018's Black Panther as Linda, a former black-ops expert-turned criminal who is the lover of Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). 

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video, MGM
Tom Wright (Teddy Price)

A veteran stage actor, Tom also appeared as Detective Williams in 2002's Barbershop and its 2004 sequel Barbershop 2: Back in Business

He has more recently appeared in guest roles on shows like Station 19, The Magicians and 9-1-1.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video, Fx Productions/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press
Timothy Olyphant (Rod Reyes)

Best known for his roles as Sheriff Seth Bullock on HBO's Deadwood and Raylan Givens on FX's Justified, Timothy has also recently appeared in 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 2022's Amsterdam.


Fans of his work in Justified are in luck, because Timothy is set to reprise his role in the upcoming limited series revival Justified: City Primeval.

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Son Levi, 14, After Surfing Injury

3

Inside Matthew McConaughey's Unique Family World

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Son Levi, 14, After Surfing Injury

3

Inside Matthew McConaughey's Unique Family World

4
Breaking

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up

5

VPR's Lala Kent Slashes Price on Raquel Leviss Makeup Collab