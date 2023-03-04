Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Daisy Jones & the Six Before

Watch : Daisy Jones and The Six Cast on Their Biggest Musical Inspirations

If you've been watching Daisy Jones & the Six and thinking to yourself, 'Wait, where do I know that person from?' we've got you covered.

Based on the beloved 2019 book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series tells the story of fictional '70s rock band Daisy Jones & the Six.

Riley Keough plays the titular Daisy, an aspiring singer-songwriter who joins The Six, fronted by the charismatic and tortured Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin).

The rest of the story unfolds as most stories about rock bands of that era do: lots of sex, plenty of drugs, loads of fighting and, well, some pretty great music against all odds.

In addition to Riley and Sam, the Six includes keyboardist Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), lead guitarist Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), bassist Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse) and drummer Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon).

Daisy Jones & the Six also introduces some of the faces behind the music, including Billy's wife Camila (Camila Morrone), Daisy's best friend Simone Jackson (Nabiyah Be), producer Teddy Price (Tom Wright) and tour manager Rod Reyes (Timothy Olyphant).