Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut At Dior Fashion Show

Worth the wait.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse—who have been dating for four years—finally made their official red carpet debut at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show on Dec. 3 in Giza, Egypt.

For the fashionable event, the Twilight alum donned a cream-colored suit over a brown turtleneck sweater, while the model wore a dusty purple, semi-sheer slip dress with long sleeves, paired with a bold red lip. On the carpet, Rob and Suki posed together and smiled for photos before heading into the runway show, where they sat next to each other in the front row.

The stylish stars first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2018 when they were spotted engaging in some heavy PDA during a late night out in London. Although their relationship started out as very "casual," the pairing turned serious with Rob and Suki quarantining together in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, a source told E! News that the two were starting to think about their future together,