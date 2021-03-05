Pose Is Coming to An End After 3 Seasons: Check Out All the Shows That Are Saying Goodbye

Watch : How Well Do You Know Golden Globe Nominated TV Shows?

You know what they say—all good things must come to an end.

Despite what Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order and The Simpsons may want us to believe, even the best TV shows have to say goodbye at some point. Unfortunately, quite a few of them are doing so this year, and the latest series making a grand exit is Pose.

The groundbreaking FX drama, set in the world of ball culture at the height of the AIDS epidemic, will end after its upcoming third season, which premieres May 2. Showrunner Steven Canals revealed on Twitter that the decision was made to end the series after three seasons "because we reached the intended ending of our story."

In a longer statement, he spoke about what the show meant to him.

"'Write the TV show you want to watch!' That's what I was told in 2014 while completing my MFA in screenwriting," he shared. "At the time we weren't seeing very many Black and Latinx characters—that happened to also be LGBTQ+—populating screens. And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot the ‘younger me' deserved. Pose was conceived as a love letter to the underground NY ballroom community, to my beloved New York, to my queer & trans family, to myself."