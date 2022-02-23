Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy Admit to "Fighting" on Set of Mad Max: Fury Road

Watch : Charlize Theron on Intense "Mad Max: Fury" Fight Scenes

Oh, what a day... to revisit Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy's feud on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

In an excerpt of Kyle Buchanan's new book, Blood, Sweat and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, published by Vanity Fair on Feb. 22, the two stars—who played reluctant allies Furiosa and Max in the 2015 box office smash hit—addressed their contentious rift while making the high-octane action film. Looking back, Charlize likened their on-set spat to "two parents" arguing in the front of the car while the kids sat in the backseat.

"We were either fighting or we were icing each other—I don't know which one is worse—and they had to deal with it in the back," she said, referring to the rest of the cast. "It was horrible! We should not have done that; we should have been better. I can own up to that."