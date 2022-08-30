Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Break Up After 4 Years of Dating

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together

The ship has sailed for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship.

The Titanic star, 47, and the model, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, sources close to the couple tell E! News.

E! News has reached out to Leo and Camila's reps but has not received a comment.

Leo and Camila were first linked in December 2017 when the Don't Look Up actor was spotted leaving her home in Los Angeles. That same month, the pair spent the holidays together in Colorado with Leo's longtime pal Tobey Maguire and his two children, Ruby, 15, and Otis, 13.

Though Leo and Camila typically kept their romance low profile, the two kicked up the PDA a notch while attending Coachella together in April 2018. At the time, photos showed the actress resting her head on his lap and grabbing the back of his neck.

That November, a source told E! News that the romance between the Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood actor and Camila was "getting more serious," adding, "They've been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They've gotten to know each other's families and they love being together."