Maia Mitchell Is Ready to Make Good Trouble Again in Season 5

It's a family reunion!
Maia Mitchell's Callie Adams-Foster more or less abandoned her sister Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) towards the beginning of season four, but she couldn't stay away for long.
Freeform confirmed on Jan. 11 that Maia will return to the series as a guest star in season five, which premieres March 16.
Cierra and Maia famously made the move from their original show The Fosters to its spinoff Good Trouble in 2019. The Fosters initially aired for five seasons on ABC Family-turned-Freeform from 2013 to 2018.
Maia made the decision to exit the series due to homesickness for her native Australia back in March 2022.
"Two shows, 156 episodes, and a chosen family for life. Lucky me," the actress wrote on Instagram at the time. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret, for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."
"Words can't express how beyond grateful I am for your consistent and unbreakable loyalty," Maia added. "Fact: We have the best fandom in television. You will always hold a special place in my heart, and I know our paths will cross again in the future."
Her character initially left the Los Angeles-centered series in season four to follow her ACLU dreams to Washington, D.C., alongside boyfriend Jamie (Beau Mirchoff). Callie has since popped up via webcam periodically, however.
Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart round out the rest of the cast. It's produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Ramirez, with Johnson as showrunner.
Catch the homecoming when Good Trouble returns for season five March 16 on Freeform.