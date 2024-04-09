Oliver Hudson Admits to Cheating on Wife Erinn Bartlett Before They Got Married

Oliver Hudson is coming clean about a low point in his relationship with his wife.
In fact, the Cleaning Lady actor shared that he was unfaithful to Erinn Bartlett before the couple tied the knot in 2006.
"When I got engaged, something happened psychologically and I spiraled," Oliver explained on the April 7 episode of his podcast, Sibling Rivalry. "I was unfaithful, and I was cheating. It was crazy."
Although Oliver insisted he "never got caught" in the act, he decided to confess his wrongdoing to his then-fiancée.
"I told her everything because I couldn't live with myself and get married," he noted, "and be married and have children with this sort of weight."
At the time, he also told Erinn the reason for his infidelity: As he put it, there was "something happening to me psychologically that I sort of had to get through," but he decided he wanted to work through the issue because "she is an amazing woman."
But Erinn—who shares daughter Wilder Brooks Hudson, 16, with Oliver—wasn't the only person to provide the 47-year-old support during the difficult chapter. The actor also credited his mom, Goldie Hawn, with offering him much-needed guidance.
"My mother played a big part in it as well, where it's about looking at the entirety and the totality of the relationship, not just the action," Oliver explained. "Even though it might seem extreme, let's dig in a little bit into why. And looking at the whole person rather than affliction."
Ultimately, he and Erinn, 51, overcame the infidelity through therapy and "just working through it," according to the Rules of Engagement alum, who no longer looks back on his cheating with regret.
"Honestly, if that didn't happen I don't know what kind of person I would be," Oliver said. "So, do I regret it? I mean, no. I guess not. I regret causing pain. I don't wanna cause anyone any pain."
Acknowledging that some life choices are "going to be bad," he added, "If you can come out the other end of them, [asking] why they were bad and how that affected you and everyone else around you, then you're only growing and you're building a toolbox."
