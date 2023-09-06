Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She Won't Be Keeping Up With Her Sisters in the Beauty Business

Don't expect a Kendall Cosmetics launch any time soon.
Kendall Jenner recently made it quite clear that she does not plan on following in the footsteps of her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian by launching her own beauty company.
"I love wearing makeup, playing around with it, and learning from makeup artists on set, but I never really saw myself being in a lab creating products," the supermodel told W magazine in a cover interview published Sept. 6. "I think I'll leave that to the pros who know what they're doing and have a passion for it—like my sisters."
But while Kendall isn't planning to start her own brand, the 27-year-old has collaborated with her little sister's brand Kylie Cosmetics on various collections. (The 26-year-old launched the makeup company in 2015, selling a 51 percent stake to publicly traded French makeup giant Coty, Inc. in 2020 for $600 million.)
Kim's mom popular products, meanwhile, are her hugely popular SKIMS shapewear brand. But when it comes to beauty, she's launched a few different venture. First, the 42-year-old started the cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, in 2017, selling a 20 percent stake of her business to Coty for $200 million in 2020.
The following year, the reality star shut down her beauty brand and in 2022, she launched a skincare line, SKKN by Kim, in partnership with Coty.
Despite shying away from her own beauty company, Kendall is busy with her 818 Tequila brand. Plus, she is making her own mark in the beauty world as she recently signed a deal to work with the world's largest beauty companies: L'Oréal Paris. In July, the reality star was made one of the French conglomerate's global ambassadors.
"I've learned to be a leader, and to recognize that my energy affects everybody else's energy," Kendall told W of her new partnership. "It's about keeping it positive, uplifting, and really driven. I want everybody to feel inspired at all times, so I've been learning how to play that role and be that person for the whole team."
Scroll on to find out which other celebs have launched their own beauty brands: