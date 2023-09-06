Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She Won't Be Keeping Up With Her Sisters in the Beauty Business

Watch : Kendall Jenner Shares Her Secret to "Attract" What She Wants in Life

Don't expect a Kendall Cosmetics launch any time soon.

Kendall Jenner recently made it quite clear that she does not plan on following in the footsteps of her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian by launching her own beauty company.

"I love wearing makeup, playing around with it, and learning from makeup artists on set, but I never really saw myself being in a lab creating products," the supermodel told W magazine in a cover interview published Sept. 6. "I think I'll leave that to the pros who know what they're doing and have a passion for it—like my sisters."

But while Kendall isn't planning to start her own brand, the 27-year-old has collaborated with her little sister's brand Kylie Cosmetics on various collections. (The 26-year-old launched the makeup company in 2015, selling a 51 percent stake to publicly traded French makeup giant Coty, Inc. in 2020 for $600 million.)