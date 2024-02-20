Ring the Alarm: Beyoncé Debuts Her New Haircare Line Cécred

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

Beyoncé is no longer bottling up the secret to her flawlessness.

The Grammy winner officially launched her new haircare line, Cécred, with an eight-piece collection that features shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, oils, scalp treatments and more.

The mane focus of the line, according to the brand, is to cleanse, condition and repair an array of hair textures: straight, coily, curly and wavy. Cécred's ingredients—like the patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment, fermented rice water and a blend of oils—are also designed to help color-treated and heat-damaged tresses.

"My entire life and career, I've worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, flat-ironed, braids, colored, weaves, wigs," Beyoncé said in a press release shared with E! News. "I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good."

She continued, "My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides."