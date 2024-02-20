Ring the Alarm: Beyoncé Debuts Her New Haircare Line Cécred

Beyoncé is no longer bottling up the secret to her flawlessness.
The Grammy winner officially launched her new haircare line, Cécred, with an eight-piece collection that features shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, oils, scalp treatments and more.
The mane focus of the line, according to the brand, is to cleanse, condition and repair an array of hair textures: straight, coily, curly and wavy. Cécred's ingredients—like the patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment, fermented rice water and a blend of oils—are also designed to help color-treated and heat-damaged tresses.
"My entire life and career, I've worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, flat-ironed, braids, colored, weaves, wigs," Beyoncé said in a press release shared with E! News. "I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good."
She continued, "My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides."
For Beyoncé—who shares Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6, with husband Jay Z—her beauty brand transcends haircare.
"How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?" she captioned her May 16 Instagram. "Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done."
She continued, "I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls."
The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer hopes to leave her (beauty) mark with this new venture.
"Having learned so much on my hair journey," she added, "I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."
Bey's debut collection ranges from $38-$52 and is available on her brand site.
Of course, she's not the only star to share her secrets. Keep reading to see all of the celebrity-owned beauty brands worth adding to cart.
(This article was originally published on May 17, 2023 at 11:07 a.m. PT)