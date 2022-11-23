JoJo Siwa, Jason Momoa, Mickey Guyton and Other Stars Share What They're Most Thankful For This Year

Ahem, sing along if you know this one: KarJenner babies and a Bennifer wedding. (Finally!) Harry's big tour and Olivia's dressing. Quinta Brunson chasing all of her dreams. These are a few of E!'s favorite things.
Taylor Swift's album and the return of White Lotus. SpitGate and Housewives and Bieber with Gomez. Nick Cannon building his own football team. These are a few of E!'s favorite things!
When the slap comes. When the stars split. When Keanu's sad. We simply remember our favorite things and then we don't feel soooooo baaaaaad.
And we're not alone in embracing the reason for the season. Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, we asked a slew of stars what they're thankful for in 2022 and they brought heaping portions of gratitude to the table. From Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Hawaiian engagement to Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's tiny bundle of joy, these are the blessings your favorite celebs will be counting before settling in for that nice tryptophan-induced food coma.
—With reporting by Brody Brown, Marenah Dobin, Alyssa Morin, Sara Ouerfelli, Charles O'Keefe, Keri O'Keeffe, Isabelle Reich, Alex Ross, Jacqueline Uddo, Mike Vulpo & John Wood