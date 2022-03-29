Lana Condor Shares Heartwarming Story Behind Her Engagement Ring From Fiancé Anthony De La Torre

Watch : Lana Condor Is ENGAGED to Anthony De La Torre

All the boys clearly need to take notes from Lana Condor's fiancé, Anthony De La Torre.



During a March 28 appearance on The Tonight Show, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress shared with host Jimmy Fallon that her boyfriend of more than six years put a lot of thought into her engagement ring.



"He worked with this Vietnamese family-owned jeweler from Canada—Paris Jewelers—to make it, and he knows how important my heritage is to me," she said. "And he knows that paying it forward means a lot to me as well. And so, he worked with these beautiful ladies there, and I'm so happy. I can't believe it."



Anthony, 28, and Lana, 24, first met at an Emmy party in 2015. After locking eyes with each other, the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor introduced himself to her. Later that night, the two exchanged phone numbers and the rest is history.