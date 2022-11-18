Julianne Hough Reacts to "Legend" Len Goodman Leaving Dancing With the Stars

Julianne Hough is paying tribute to an icon.
The former Dancing With the Stars pro is weighing in on Len Goodman's exit, which he announced during Nov. 14's episode, expressing that she has "pure gratitude for the legend that he is."
"I've known him since I was 10 years old," she exclusively told E! News at the premiere of Broadway's & Juliet. "He has just completely changed then narrative of ballroom dancing and made it what it is today, and we look to Len for all of the advice and the wisdom. I just want to say thank you to him for being the voice of ballroom dancing for all of us."
Len had been a part of Dancing With the Stars since its inception in 2005, mainly as the series' solo head judge. During his exit speech, he explained that he's leaving to spend more time with his family in Great Britain.
But now that there's an opening, would Julianne be interested in joining brother Derek Hough—along with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli—on the judges' panel?
"That would be amazing," she said. "I would love to be back in the ballroom at any point, just because that's my family. It's funny—there's been so many iterations where I was on as a dancer and then as a judge, and who knows what's next, but I love that show. I love that family so much, so you never know!"
Watch Len's final episode when the Dancing With the Stars season 31 finale streams live Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.