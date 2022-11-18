Lenny Kravitz, Jason Momoa Send Birthday Love to Ex Lisa Bonet

Watch : Jason Momoa & Lenny Kravitz BFFs After Lisa Bonet Split?

Lisa Bonet was showered with love for her birthday.

The Ray Donovan alum celebrated turning 55 years old on Nov. 16 and in honor of her special day, Lisa's ex-husband Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. Sharing a snap of Lisa getting a kiss on the cheeks from himself and their daughter Zoë Kravitz, the "Fly Away" musician captioned the post, "Happy Birthday mama…."

Lisa's ex, Jason Momoa—whom she split from earlier this year—chimed in within the comments, adding six red heart emojis.

Jason and Lisa announced their split after four years of marriage—though they were together more than a decade as a couple—in January.

Sharing a statement on Instagram at the time, the pair shared, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."