Cheryl Burke Reveals What She "Yearned" for in Matthew Lawrence Marriage Before Divorce

During a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Cheryl Burke shared what she desired from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence during their three-year marriage.

Cheryl Burke is reflecting on her marriage to Matthew Lawrence

The Dancing With the Stars pro recently spoke about her relationship with the Mrs. Doubtfire actorexplaining the mindset she'd hoped they'd both bring to their marriage.

"That's what I yearned for in my marriage," she shared on Red Table Talk Nov. 2, "is two people saying, ‘I'm not perfect, but we both want the same thing—which is let's work this out together and we will do what we need to do to hold ourselves accountable and stop blaming.'"

She added, "Because there is no good that comes from it. But there's hope."

Cheryl's comments come nearly two months after she and Matthew—who tied the knot in 2019finalized their divorce

As part of their divorce agreement, the former couple each attained one of their two properties. They also decided to uphold their premarital agreement, which confirmed that neither of them will be receiving spousal support. Matthew also received the lease on one of the cars.

However, the pair is still working out guardianship over their dog, Ysabella, and will potentially go to court over custody of her.

While the former Boy Meets World actor, 42, has remained mum about the split, Cheryl, 38, has been open about what led to their demise, revealing that they were in couples therapy throughout their relationship.

"Matt and I, we definitely, we were in couples therapy, even before our marriage," the dancer explained on the May 4 episode of the Tamron Hall Show. "I think that really was very helpful for both of us individually—I can only speak for myself and for me."

She added, "People evolve and people grow. And sometimes they grow together and sometimes, you unfortunately grow apart."

