Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Israel Houghton

Here's The Real: Adrienne Bailon is a mom!

The television host announced that she and her husband Israel Houghton welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ever James.

"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" the new mom gushed in her Aug. 16 Instagram post. "If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging. But God is true to His word and His promises."

Adrienne, who has been open about her struggles to have a baby, shared that she and her husband of six years have "quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months," adding, "He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage."

She continued, "All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude."

Although The Cheetah Girls alum didn't disclose any additional about her baby, she shared that they welcomed their newborn son via surrogate.