Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Israel Houghton

Here's The Real: Adrienne Bailon is a mom!
The television host announced that she and her husband Israel Houghton welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ever James.
"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" the new mom gushed in her Aug. 16 Instagram post. "If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging. But God is true to His word and His promises."
Adrienne, who has been open about her struggles to have a baby, shared that she and her husband of six years have "quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months," adding, "He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage."
She continued, "All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude."
Although The Cheetah Girls alum didn't disclose any additional about her baby, she shared that they welcomed their newborn son via surrogate.
Closing out her post, Adrienne thanked her loved ones for their support over the last five years as they embarked on this journey to parenthood.
"He's here," she concluded, and joked that "we have never been happier to lose sleep!"
The 38-year-old's heartwarming message was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of her and Israel cuddling their son as he was wrapped in a blanket.
Adrienne's followers expressed their excitement, including her former The Real co-host and new mom Jeannie Mai Jenkins.
"HE IS HERE!!!!" Jeannie responded. "Lord thank you for this gift You spent quality time making for Israel and Ade. Every second of perfection. Thank you for His genius mind and adorable smile that's bout to light up our world! We've been waiting for u Ever!! Monaco's ready for matching outfits."
WAG's Olivia Pierson wrote, "He's here!!!!! Congratulations my love!!!!!!" Model and soon to be mom Nicole Williams replied, "He's finally here!!!!! God is great!! I can not wait to meet him!! I'm so happy for you guys!"
Adrienne and Israel tied the knot in a romantic Parisian ceremony in November 2016. Two years after getting married, Adrienne shared her excitement to be a mom amid difficulty getting pregnant.
"I refuse to let this be the end of my story," she told OK! Magazine. "I know that it's not. And I love it that I tell myself, it's not a question of will I be a mother, it's a question of when. And I promised myself that I'm sticking to it."
Israel is already a father to four children from previous relationships, Mariah, Jordan, Milan and Israel.