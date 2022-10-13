JoJo Siwa Shares What Makes Her Relationship With Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Work

Watch : JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Make Relationship Official at Disney World

For JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus, life together is a D.R.E.A.M.

Days after the "Boomerang" singer and the content creator updated their relationship status, JoJo dished to E! News exclusively about her girlfriend.

"Our personalities mash together so well, and I think that's something that is really important," JoJo told E! News at the Industry Dance Awards in Hollywood Calif. on Oct. 12. "She is so positive. She makes me feel so good. I believe that I make her feel so good. She's so fun to be around. All my family, all my friends love and respect the life out of her. She brings such a great energy to my bubble, and I'm really, really grateful."

And they're celebrating every day together, with JoJo revealing they just reached their 12-day anniversary since officially becoming girlfriends.

"Right now, we are in [the] first month so we're going to do every day," the Nickelodeon alum, who was honored with the Trailblazer Award, said when asked about the couple's milestones. "It's been 12 days so we're almost at two weeks. It's great."