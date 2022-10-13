JoJo Siwa Shares What Makes Her Relationship With Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Work

For JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus, life together is a D.R.E.A.M.
Days after the "Boomerang" singer and the content creator updated their relationship status, JoJo dished to E! News exclusively about her girlfriend.
"Our personalities mash together so well, and I think that's something that is really important," JoJo told E! News at the Industry Dance Awards in Hollywood Calif. on Oct. 12. "She is so positive. She makes me feel so good. I believe that I make her feel so good. She's so fun to be around. All my family, all my friends love and respect the life out of her. She brings such a great energy to my bubble, and I'm really, really grateful."
And they're celebrating every day together, with JoJo revealing they just reached their 12-day anniversary since officially becoming girlfriends.
"Right now, we are in [the] first month so we're going to do every day," the Nickelodeon alum, who was honored with the Trailblazer Award, said when asked about the couple's milestones. "It's been 12 days so we're almost at two weeks. It's great."
Avery asked JoJo to be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. with JoJo's family on Oct. 1, with Avery spray-painting a sheet that read "JoJo Be My GF?" and presenting it to JoJo during a sunset boat ride.
"We're girlfriends now!" Avery said in a video of the major moment that JoJo shared to YouTube on Oct. 9. "I'm so happy you said yes."
Although, JoJo and Avery had already been spending a lot of time together. After hinting at their romance on social media, the Dance Moms alum posted a Sept. 12 TikTok of them sharing a kiss while on a date at Chuck E. Cheese. Just two days later, JoJo and Avery attended their first red carpet event together by going to the opening night of the musical Jagged Little Pill at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre.
"We both really just wanted to, like, enjoy having fun," JoJo said in her YouTube video, "and, like, take our time working up to the titles of girlfriends."