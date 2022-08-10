Could a Certain Bling Empire Star Be Joining RHOBH? Crystal Kung Minkoff Says..

There's no such thing as too much bling in Beverly Hills.
E! News caught up with Crystal Kung Minkoff at Tessa Hilton's Malibu baby shower earlier this week, and upon running into her close friend and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member couldn't help but admit that Christine would make an "awesome" addition to the Bravo series (fun fact, she actually almost joined the show in season four).
"It's whatever she wants," Crystal said during the exclusive chat. "If she wants to come on, then I want her on!"
Crystal's co-stars might even feel the same way, as Crystal isn't the only diamond-holder who Christine's familiar with. In fact, as the Netflix reality star told E!, "I knew Sutton [Stracke] before any of these women. I met her the first day she landed in LA."
Likewise, Crystal added, "She has more stories about my cast than I have."
That's not to say they're good stories, though. "She has shared a lot of stories with me," Crystal continued, "but I'm very polite, unlike some of my cast members, and I don't share private information."
Crystal didn't name drop any specific co-stars while attending the baby shower—where guests were treated to Lisi Lerch jewelry, accessories and handbag collections—but earlier this season, RHOBH fans watched as Sutton and Lisa Rinna alleged that Crystal had been dropped by a whopping 14 friends in recent years.
However, when it comes to Crystal's friendship with Christine—who she said is "leading the way in the AAPI community"—the two have only gotten closer. "She's such a supportive friend," Crystal said. "We're both experiencing this wacky experience of reality television. It really has brought us together."
Christine echoed this sentiment, telling E!, "When I watched the show and I saw that Crystal was on it, I remember thinking, 'Yes! They nabbed a real Beverly Hills Housewife!' Because she's legit. She lives in Beverly Hills, she knows Beverly Hills. Crystal is the real deal."
Crystal chimed in to add that while the pair would indeed be "a great duo" on RHOBH, Christine is already "a superstar on her show." Plus, Crystal's not certain about her own future on the Bravo series, especially after the rollercoaster cast trip to Mexico, where her feud with Sutton raged on as their co-stars got involved.
"Mexico was really hard," Crystal explained. "I hit a place where I'm like, 'Okay, so now I know this is like 'everyone pile-on Crystal,' and they don't want to hear my side of anything. But it's interesting when I watched it, my husband was like, 'At what point have you ever been someone that doesn't stand up for yourself or speak up?' And I was like, 'It's very challenging.'"
Should she return for season 13, Crystal wouldn't let something like that happen again. "I'm not a team person," she continued. "If you're good to me, I'm good to you. And if you're bad to me, I just take it, whereas next year I would call everybody out, more or less because I regret not saying how I feel."
At least there's always the reunion.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
