Why Caelynn Miller-Keyes Calls Dean Unglert Romance the "Most Misunderstood" in Bachelor Nation

Watch : Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert Relationship Misconceptions

In paradise, there's always more than what meets the eye.

Ever since appearing on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert's romance has played out in the public eye. While their relationship has been filled with roses—and maybe even a few thorns—the pair is celebrating nothing but love as an engaged couple.

"I think our relationship, Bachelor specific, is the most misunderstood relationship," Caelynn shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "I think in part is to do with Dean and the way that he says things on his podcast. He just likes to be silly sometimes."

At the same time, Caelynn is the first to admit their relationship wasn't always a fairytale.

"He broke up with me on my birthday," she said when recalling her dramatic Bachelor in Paradise season. "And honestly, I have never felt heartbreak quite like that in my life. They didn't show it, but I was so distraught and thank goodness I never have to go through that again. I'm marrying him."