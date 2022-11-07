E! News' Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Teases What to Expect From Her and Justin Sylvester

It's time to welcome Adrienne Bailon-Houghton to the familE!.
The star is joining E! News as co-host alongside Justin Sylvester when the nightly broadcast returns to TV on Nov. 14, a moment she's still pinching herself over.
"This is honestly a dream job for me," Adrienne exclusively told E!. "E! News is hands down the gold standard of entertainment news and to be able to be a part of that legacy is such an honor. I'm like, 'Let's do this, let the good times roll!'"
And with Justin by her side, it'll be all good news, all the time.
"There's so much to look forward to," the mom to two-month-old son Ever with husband Israel Houghton said. "I had so many friends of mine be like you are going to have the time of your life. I love that he's passionate about bringing the news in a fun way and that's what this is going to be."
Adrienne's new gig comes almost three months after she and Israel welcomed their baby boy via surrogate following a difficult journey to get pregnant herself. The actress says motherhood has been "absolutely incredible," despite some sleepless nights.
"It took us six years to have our little miracle boy and I constantly remind myself of what a blessing and a privilege and an honor it is to be a mother," she shared, "to be exhausted, to be delirious—that is a privilege. I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude for this whole experience, for this whole journey."
As for how adjusting to life with a newborn has been, the star says "everything takes a lot longer" these days.
"I am the kind of person that requires a list to do every and anything in life," Adrienne explained. "It's wild to me how my lists have completely gone out the window."
Don't miss Adrienne and Justin when E! News returns Mondays through Thursdays starting Nov, 14 at 11:30 p.m.