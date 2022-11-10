Kevin Richardson Reveals the Secret to Backstreet Boys' Longevity

Watch : Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shows Off Ripped Physique in New Pics

The Backstreet Boys have been shaping people's hearts for almost three decades.

In fact, next year will mark the 30th anniversary the group banded together and they've shown no signs of slowing down. Between releasing their first-ever Christmas album in October to collaborating with MeUndies on a new holiday collection and touring all over the world, they're booked and busy.

But what's the secret to their longevity? For Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson, the answer is simple.

"Our music that we made together," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We put a lot of love into that music. We had quite a few radio hits that have become a time capsule for people. It reminds them of a less stressful time in their life, the good times and it reminds them of loves past."

As the 51-year-old put it, "We're happy to be part of their lives."