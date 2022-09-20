Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Divorce Finalized

Watch : Cheryl Burke Calls Out Cheating Ex in Cryptic TikTok

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have officially had their last dance.

The pair, who wed in 2019 after first meeting in 2006, finalized their divorce on Sept. 19, per court documents obtained by E! News. As a result of their divorce agreement, Matthew and Cheryl will each be obtaining one of their two properties. The pair have decided to uphold their premarital agreement, which confirmed that neither of them will be receiving spousal support. Matthew will also receive the lease on a car.

As for their shared dog Ysabella, the decision on who will obtain ownership of their pet is still in the air, per the court documents.

E! News reached out to reps for both Cheryl and Matthew for comment but has yet to hear back.

The finalization of their divorce comes seven months after Cheryl filed for divorce on Feb. 18. In the documents obtained by E! News, Cheryl cited Jan. 7, 2022, as the date of separation and irreconcilable difference as the reason for their breakup.