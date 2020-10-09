Mindy KalingKendall & KylieKatharine McPheePeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Jennifer Lopez Just Dropped a Major "Secret" About Her Upcoming Beauty Brand

Jennifer Lopez teased the launch of an upcoming beauty brand on Instagram. Find out all about the "secret" below!

Jennifer Lopez is adding another title to her already-lengthy resume: cosmetics guru.

On Friday, Trendmood1, a popular Instagram page about all things makeup and skincare, shared the news that the singer had quietly launched an Instagram account for her new beauty company.

And a quick search revealed that the pop star is following the official account, which is quickly racking up followers and features a bio that reads, "The secret is almost out." What's more is the the page only follows one person, who just happens to be J.Lo herself.

The artist first teased her business venture in August by posting a radiant selfie with the caption, "Sunset glow... #JLoBeauty coming soon." That makeup look alone has fans excited to get their hands on her products. 

It's no wonder the triple threat is receiving the Icon Award at E!'s People's Choice Awards this year. 

photos
Stars With Beauty Brands

Last week, it was revealed Jennifer would receive the honor at the virtual ceremony, with Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital stating, "Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time... For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we're honoring Jennifer Lopez with The People's Icon of 2020."

Perhaps the star will be wearing one of her products when when the E! PCAs air on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m.

Until then, see which other stars own cosmetics brands in the extensive list below!

Michael Amico
Jennifer Lopez

The "Jenny From the Block" singer launched her official Instagram page for JLO Beauty, teasing the new products with a bio that reads, "The secret is almost out."

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Rihanna

The one and only Rihanna changed the game when she came out with her Fenty Beauty line in 2017. Not only did she release 40 foundation shades, which was sadly unheard of at the time, but she has since created innovative and exciting products. Plus, Fenty Skin is on its way.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Mother Monster delighted her fans when she recently released her own cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories. While the songstress is no stranger to the beauty world, she decided to create something for everyone. From glimmering lipsticks to long-lasting shadows, her makeup has become a holy grail.

Gabrielle Union

The actress has been killing it in the fashion game with her New York & Co. line, so it makes sense she'd enter the beauty industry with one amazing brand. She recently announced her Flawless by Gabrielle Union haircare line, which features products for "textured hair, protective styles and wigs."

Image courtesy of Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham

Nearly a decade after debuting her eponymous fashion label, the former Spice Girls member launched her namesake beauty brand. From shimmery (and crystal-infused) eyeshadows to high-quality serums, Victoria's line blends luxury with glamour.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Target
Taraji P. Henson

In early 2020, the actress overjoyed fans with her eponymous haircare line, TPH by Taraji. Luckily, the brand's lavish yet inexpensive product range is available at Target. Best of all? The Empire star keeps blessing us with fun tutorials on her Instagram.

George Pimentel/Getty Images for KORA Organics
Miranda Kerr

The supermodel finally shared her beauty secrets with us normals when she launched Kora Organics. Skincare lovers are fans of the brand's Noni Glow Face Oil, Noni Glow Sleeping Mask and Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum. Plus, some products are made with crystals. Now that's magical!

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

It's safe to say Gwyneth's name is synonymous with Goop. After building her lifestyle and wellness empire, entering the beauty world was a natural next step. From power-packed face serums to unique body tools, the brand is chock-full of luxury products.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage
Iman

The supermodel debuted her inclusive makeup line in 1994. Since then, Iman's namesake brand continues to be a force in the industry with its diverse collection of products that caters to Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lauren Conrad

Famous for her tear-dripping mascara on The Hills, it makes sense Lauren Conrad would step into the beauty space. For her initial launch, LC released a range of lipsticks, a gloss, a liquid liner and more. Best of all? Her line is vegan, cruelty-free and made with eco-friendly packaging.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Selena Gomez

In February, Selena announced Rare Beauty and it's finally launching Sept. 3. The brand's initial release features a 12-range lineup. From foundation, makeup tools and liquid lipsticks to liquid liner, blushes and more, Rare Beauty has all your bases covered.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Kesha

Like many expected, the singer's eponymous beauty brand is full of whimsy and fun. From a wildly colorful eyeshadow palette to electrifying packaging, Kesha Rose is anything but basique. Plus, her products are cruelty-free, vegan and PETA-certified.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Madonna

Feeling like a material girl? Madonna's beauty brand has you covered. Named after her moniker and 2012 album, MDNA Skin, is luxury in a bottle—literally, as the line includes products in the $150, $200 and $600 range.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
Jessica Alba

The actress launched her makeup brand, Honest Beauty, in 2015—and it's been a household staple since. Some fans faves from her line: the smudge-proof liquid lipsticks, the dual-ended mascara and primer and face masks.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model-turned-mogul launched Rose Inc. back in 2018, and has been making beauty lovers swoon since. More unique? Rosie's website not only features her own products, but brands she adores as well, including Hourglass Cosmetics, Sunnies Face, Byredo and others.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images for Walmart
Drew Barrymore

The Golden Globe-winning actress first launched her Flower Beauty brand back in 2013. Since hitting the shelves, people have raved about its highly-pigmented blushes, nourishing lipsticks and durable setting sprays. Plus, most items cost fewer than a cocktail!

Rainer Hosch
Tracee Ellis Ross

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross is always leading the way with her fun, fabulous and fierce lewks. So it was easy to see why she came out with her haircare line, Pattern. As the brand put it, it's "here to fulfill the unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured hair community."

Kylie Jenner

What started out as a demand for lip kits, Kylie Cosmetics has turned into a fully-fledged line. The reality TV personality recently sold 51% of stake to Coty Inc. for $600 million. But despite the business deal, Kylie Jenner has been hard at work launching new collections.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe
Paris Hilton

Let's be real, the socialite has been in the beauty game. With her highly successful perfumes, it's no wonder she'd eventually launch her own cosmetics company. These days, however, Paris is focusing on skincare with her Pro D.N.A. line.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Cindy Crawford

Ever wonder how the '90s super looks so dang good? The 54-year-old star credits her skincare company, Meaningful Beauty. From neck treatments to SPF-infused day creams to plumping lip gloss, there's a little bit of everything.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Hayley Williams

Paramore's frontwoman is known for her wildly colorful hairstyles, so it's no surprise that she launched a line of "bright, bold and beautifully obnoxious" hair dyes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Full Picture
Kim Kardashian

Like her baby sister, Kim Kardashian officially entered the beauty industry with her KKW Beauty line in 2017. What's more? She's also selling a 20% stake in brand to Coty Inc. With her contour sticks, range of nude lipsticks and gloriously themed collections, the star continues to keep us on our toes. 

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star announced her new beauty brand, Florence by Mills, in August 2019. Her line of makeup and skincare features a tinted lip oil, an eyeshadow palette, a peel-off mask, eye patches and more.

