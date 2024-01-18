Kim Kardashian's Office Has 3-D Model of Her Brain, a Tanning Bed and More Bizarre Features

It turns out, we're not keeping up with Kim Kardashian.
Because after she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her office, it's clear The Kardashians star is living in an alternate universe.
Kim recently tapped into TikTok's viral "of course" trend by displaying her wildly bizarre office, which features everything from a 3-D model of her brain to a red light therapy bed.
"I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have all my magazine covers covering my walls," she began her Jan. 17 video. "I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have my mannequin with my custom body measurements in my glam room."
The camera then zoomed in on the curves and derrière of life-size figurine, before showcasing the SKIMS founder's TV wall that plays her beauty campaigns on loop.
"I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have 3-D models of my brain and my plane in my office," she noted, sitting on top of her desk with a silver-coated mold of her noggin placed in front. "I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed and a red light bed."
The 43-year-old showed off her immaculate makeup room, where rows of beauty products sat pretty on top of multiple shelves.
As the final kicker, Kim closed out her video with a humble-brag, noting that her office was created by fashion's coolest designer. She added, "Of course my whole office is custom Rick Owens."
The reality TV star's luxurious office tour comes off the heels of her latest business endeavor, as she recently re-launched her makeup line—which closed in August 2021—and will now live under her SKKN brand.
"I've recently been taking a skin-first approach towards my beauty routine," Kim captioned her Jan. 17 Instagram. "In developing @SKKN BY KIM Makeup, my goal was not only to create universally-flattering cosmetic essentials, but also to ensure that our products are clean, hydrating, and help improve the look and feel of skin with every wear."
