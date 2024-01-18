Kim Kardashian's Office Has 3-D Model of Her Brain, a Tanning Bed and More Bizarre Features

Kim Kardashian shared a look inside her wildly bizarre office, where she keeps a 3-D model of her brain on her desk and has a TV wall that plays her beauty campaigns on loop.

It turns out, we're not keeping up with Kim Kardashian.

Because after she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her office, it's clear The Kardashians star is living in an alternate universe.

Kim recently tapped into TikTok's viral "of course" trend by displaying her wildly bizarre office, which features everything from a 3-D model of her brain to a red light therapy bed.

"I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have all my magazine covers covering my walls," she began her Jan. 17 video. "I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have my mannequin with my custom body measurements in my glam room."

The camera then zoomed in on the curves and derrière of life-size figurine, before showcasing the SKIMS founder's TV wall that plays her beauty campaigns on loop.

"I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have 3-D models of my brain and my plane in my office," she noted, sitting on top of her desk with a silver-coated mold of her noggin placed in front. "I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed and a red light bed."

The 43-year-old showed off her immaculate makeup room, where rows of beauty products sat pretty on top of multiple shelves. 

As the final kicker, Kim closed out her video with a humble-brag, noting that her office was created by fashion's coolest designer. She added, "Of course my whole office is custom Rick Owens."

The reality TV star's luxurious office tour comes off the heels of her latest business endeavor, as she recently re-launched her makeup line—which closed in August 2021—and will now live under her SKKN brand.

"I've recently been taking a skin-first approach towards my beauty routine," Kim captioned her Jan. 17 Instagram. "In developing @SKKN BY KIM Makeup, my goal was not only to create universally-flattering cosmetic essentials, but also to ensure that our products are clean, hydrating, and help improve the look and feel of skin with every wear."

Of course, Kim isn't the only celebrity to leave her beauty mark. Keep reading to see all of the A-listers who have launched their own skincare, makeup and haircare lines.

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family alum debuted her beauty line called Toty with daily essentials—a CC cream, compact, serum and more—that prioritize suncare protection. "Growing up in Colombia, my life revolved around being outside in the sun," the actress said in a press release. "I loved the sun, but little did I know, the sun wasn't loving me back! Once I learned the true benefits of suncare and protecting my skin from sun damage and photoaging, I was hooked. I created toty with the idea that suncare should be an effortless part of your daily beauty routine—it's my biggest beauty secret."

Beyoncé

The Grammy winner teased she's launching a new haircare line.

"How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?" Beyoncé captioned her May 16 Instagram. "Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls."

"Having learned so much on my hair journey," she added, "I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

Brad Pitt

On Sept. 21, the Oscar winner announced Le Domaine—a luxury skincare line that the brand describes as "science-meets-nature." Brad's compnay offers everyday essentials, including a face cream, cleanser and serum that ranges between $80-$385.

Ciara

The "Goodies" singer debuted her skincare brand, OAM—an acronym she created for the phrase "on a mission"—on Sept. 15. "You've been asking," she teased in an Aug. 29 Instagram, "and here it is. Meet my secret sauce." Her line will feature five vitamin C-infused products, including a serum, eye cream and cleanser (to name a few).

 

Hailey Bieber

The model released Rhode Skin in 2022 to much success as her three-product line completely sold out after it hit online shelves. Fans are still eagerly awaiting a restock on the gel serum, moisturizer and lip treatments. 

Gwen Stefani

The singer launched GXVE by Gwen Stefani in March 2022, giving fans lipsticks in her signature red, eyeshadows in everyday colors and more. She rounded up her debut line with a face oil, brow products and liners in electrifying shades.

Ariana Grande

From vibrant liquid eyeshadows in holographic purples to universally flattering lip stains, Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty has everything you need to look out-of-this-world. In addition, the pop star recently entered the body care space with a collection featuring lotions, body washes and more.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model-turned-mogul launched Rose Inc. with a unique vision in mind: To blend "efficacy and ethics in cosmetics and skincare," according to her site. The brand's initial release included products such as concealer, serum, blush and lipstick, so you can easily create an effortless look in minutes.

Becky G

After collaborating with top cosmetics companies, the music sensation decided to release her own, Treslúce Beauty. She launched an eye collection first, which included an eyeshadow palette, eyeliners and falsies. Speaking to E! News in September 2021, she opened up about this exciting new chapter, sharing, "There's been something in the air for me, as a creative person, that felt it was just time."

Halsey

Weeks after announcing they were pregnant in January 2021, the singer debuted their very own beauty brand: About Face. From a collection of wildly colorful eye shadows, dazzling highlighters and a range of liquid lipsticks, Halsey described their line as "make u(p) without rules." They also debuted a spinoff brand, af94, which is full of beauty products under $10.

Rihanna

The one and only Rihanna changed the game when she came out with her Fenty Beauty line in 2017. Not only did she release 40 foundation shades, which was sadly unheard of at the time, but she has since created innovative and exciting products. She also released Fenty Skin and has Fenty Hair on the horizon.

Selena Gomez

In February, Selena announced Rare Beauty and it finally launched in September 2020. The brand's initial release featured a 12-range lineup. From foundation, makeup tools and liquid lipsticks to liquid liner, blushes and more, Rare Beauty has all your bases covered.

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster delighted her fans when she released her own cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories, in 2019. While the songstress is no stranger to the beauty world, she decided to create something for everyone. From glimmering lipsticks to long-lasting shadows, her makeup has become a holy grail. And in June 2022, Lady Gaga "re-imagined" her brand with completely new products, a new retailer and more.

Harry Styles

Known for his daring fashion, it's no surprise that Harry Styles entered the beauty space in full force. Welcome, Pleasing—a line that offers fun nail polish shades, a unique roller duo to refresh your eyes and lips and an illuminating serum.

Gabrielle Union

The actress has been killing it in the fashion game with her New York & Co. line, so it makes sense she'd enter the beauty industry with one amazing brand. She released Flawless by Gabrielle Union, a haircare line that features products for "textured hair, protective styles and wigs." She and husband Dwyane Wade also introduced Proudly, a line made for melanated babies.

Victoria Beckham

Nearly a decade after debuting her eponymous fashion label, the former Spice Girls member launched her namesake beauty brand. From shimmery (and crystal-infused) eyeshadows to high-quality serums, Victoria's line blends luxury with glamour.

Taraji P. Henson

In early 2020, the actress overjoyed fans with her eponymous haircare line, TPH by Taraji. Luckily, the brand's lavish yet inexpensive product range is available at Target. Best of all? The Empire star keeps blessing us with fun tutorials on her Instagram. In 2022, she released a body care collection full of lotions, oils, body wash and so much more.

Miranda Kerr

The supermodel finally shared her beauty secrets with us normals when she launched Kora Organics. Skincare lovers are fans of the brand's Noni Glow Face Oil, Noni Glow Sleeping Mask and Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum. Plus, some products are made with crystals. Now that's magical!

Jennifer Lopez

Fans can finally get that iconic J.Lo glow now that the star has officially dropped her eponymous beauty line. From a luminous complexion booster to a power-packed face serum, the singer has all your essentials covered.

Gwyneth Paltrow

It's safe to say Gwyneth's name is synonymous with Goop. After building her lifestyle and wellness empire, entering the beauty world was a natural next step. From power-packed face serums to unique body tools, the brand is chock-full of luxury products.

Alicia Keys

The singer entered the beauty space with a vision of how important self-care is. Keys Soulcare released with three key products: a gentle moisturizer, a crystal-infused roller and a relaxing candle.

Iman

The supermodel debuted her inclusive makeup line in 1994. Since then, Iman's namesake brand continues to be a force in the industry with its diverse collection of products that caters to Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Travis Barker

In September 2022, the Blink-182 drummer announced that he expanded Barker Wellness into skincare, introducing products such a face serum, eye cream, moisturizer and more. He exclusively told E! News the product he loves to use when it's cold, sharing, "The Renewal Balm is amazing year-round but especially a great go-to for the months where it may be a little drier. It's packed with hydrating and rejuvenating ingredients."

Lauren Conrad

Famous for her tear-dripping mascara on The Hills, it makes sense Lauren Conrad would step into the beauty space. For her initial launch, LC released a range of lipsticks, a gloss, a liquid liner and more. Best of all? Her line is vegan, cruelty-free and made with eco-friendly packaging.

Kesha

Like many expected, the singer's eponymous beauty brand is full of whimsy and fun. From a wildly colorful eyeshadow palette to electrifying packaging, Kesha Rose is anything but basique. Plus, her products are cruelty-free, vegan and PETA-certified.

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can now add beauty mogul to her ever-growing resume! And in true Lisa fashion, her first-ever collection for Rinna Beauty featured three gorgeous lip kits—each including lipstick, gloss and liner.

Madonna

Feeling like a material girl? Madonna's beauty brand has you covered. Named after her moniker and 2012 album, MDNA Skin, is luxury in a bottle—literally, as the line includes products in the $150, $200 and $600 range.

Jessica Alba

The actress launched her makeup brand, Honest Beauty, in 2015—and it's been a household staple since. Some fans faves from her line: the smudge-proof liquid lipsticks, the dual-ended mascara and primer and face masks.

Drew Barrymore

The Golden Globe-winning actress first launched her Flower Beauty brand back in 2013. Since hitting the shelves, people have raved about its highly-pigmented blushes, nourishing lipsticks and durable setting sprays. Plus, most items cost fewer than a cocktail!

Tracee Ellis Ross

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross is always leading the way with her fun, fabulous and fierce lewks. So it was easy to see why she came out with her haircare line, Pattern. As the brand put it, it's "here to fulfill the unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured hair community."

