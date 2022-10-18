Jared Leto Launches Beauty Brand After Years of People Asking for His Skincare Secrets

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

Jared Leto is entering the House of Beauty.

The 50-year-old is credited with unlocking the secret to eternal youth, as his wrinkle-free skin has remained an unsolved mystery for years. But the House of Gucci star is ready to finally share his secrets with the launch of his new beauty brand.

On Oct. 18, Jared introduced Twentynine Palms, an 11-piece line that offers skincare, body care and hair care products. And while the actor maintains he's no beauty expert, he knows a thing or two about prioritizing wellness.

"I know I'm a student here, but I think that's the best place to be," he told Vogue. "I've never been really interested in beauty products. But I'm interested in the idea of taking care of ourselves in the most natural way possible."

Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman—whose brand is named after the California town near the Joshua Tree National Park—has enlisted ingredients inspired by mother nature, including prickly pear extract and kaolin powder.

"Because of this challenging, unforgiving environment," Jared said, "these ingredients have to be incredibly resilient to survive."