Jared Leto Launches Beauty Brand After Years of People Asking for His Skincare Secrets

Jared Leto announced his new brand, sharing, "I've never been really interested in beauty products. But I'm interested in the idea of taking care of ourselves in the most natural way possible."

Jared Leto is entering the House of Beauty.

The 50-year-old is credited with unlocking the secret to eternal youth, as his wrinkle-free skin has remained an unsolved mystery for years. But the House of Gucci star is ready to finally share his secrets with the launch of his new beauty brand.

On Oct. 18, Jared introduced Twentynine Palms, an 11-piece line that offers skincare, body care and hair care products. And while the actor maintains he's no beauty expert, he knows a thing or two about prioritizing wellness.

"I know I'm a student here, but I think that's the best place to be," he told Vogue. "I've never been really interested in beauty products. But I'm interested in the idea of taking care of ourselves in the most natural way possible."

Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman—whose brand is named after the California town near the Joshua Tree National Park—has enlisted ingredients inspired by mother nature, including prickly pear extract and kaolin powder.

"Because of this challenging, unforgiving environment," Jared said, "these ingredients have to be incredibly resilient to survive."

Jared's foray into the beauty space comes eight months after he opened up to Men's Health about his youthful appearance.

"People started talking about my age and that sort of thing 10 years ago," the Oscar winner said in March. "As you get older, people start saying, 'Ah, you're still young.' And then there's this age where they go, 'Really?'"

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

And while he understood that everyone wants to know his skincare secrets, he teased that he was going to keep everybody guessing. As he put it, "At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter."

But it turns out, he's ready to share a glimpse into his routine.

Of course, Jared isn't the only star to step into the beauty space. Keep scrolling for the ultimate breakdown of all the celebrity-owned brands.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jared Leto

The House of Gucci actor announced Twentynine Palms, an 11-piece beauty line that offers a range of skincare, body care and hair care products. 

Nick Agro/A.M.P.A.S.
Brad Pitt

On Sept. 21, the Oscar winner announced Le Domaine—a luxury skincare line that the brand describes as "science-meets-nature." Brad's compnay offers everyday essentials, including a face cream, cleanser and serum that ranges between $80-$385.

OAM
Ciara

The "Goodies" singer debuted her skincare brand, OAM—an acronym she created for the phrase "on a mission"—on Sept. 15. "You've been asking," she teased in an Aug. 29 Instagram, "and here it is. Meet my secret sauce." Her line will feature five vitamin C-infused products, including a serum, eye cream and cleanser (to name a few).

 

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock
Hailey Bieber

The model released Rhode Skin in 2022 to much success as her three-product line completely sold out after it hit online shelves. Fans are still eagerly awaiting a restock on the gel serum, moisturizer and lip treatments. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify
Gwen Stefani

The singer launched GXVE by Gwen Stefani in March 2022, giving fans lipsticks in her signature red, eyeshadows in everyday colors and more. She rounded up her debut line with a face oil, brow products and liners in electrifying shades.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande

From vibrant liquid eyeshadows in holographic purples to universally flattering lip stains, Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty has everything you need to look out-of-this-world. In addition, the pop star recently entered the body care space with a collection featuring lotions, body washes and more.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model-turned-mogul launched Rose Inc. with a unique vision in mind: To blend "efficacy and ethics in cosmetics and skincare," according to her site. The brand's initial release included products such as concealer, serum, blush and lipstick, so you can easily create an effortless look in minutes.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Becky G

After collaborating with top cosmetics companies, the music sensation decided to release her own, Treslúce Beauty. She launched an eye collection first, which included an eyeshadow palette, eyeliners and falsies. Speaking to E! News in September 2021, she opened up about this exciting new chapter, sharing, "There's been something in the air for me, as a creative person, that felt it was just time."

Halsey

Weeks after announcing they were pregnant in January 2021, the singer debuted their very own beauty brand: About Face. From a collection of wildly colorful eye shadows, dazzling highlighters and a range of liquid lipsticks, Halsey described their line as "make u(p) without rules." They also debuted a spinoff brand, af94, which is full of beauty products under $10.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Rihanna

The one and only Rihanna changed the game when she came out with her Fenty Beauty line in 2017. Not only did she release 40 foundation shades, which was sadly unheard of at the time, but she has since created innovative and exciting products. She also released Fenty Skin and has Fenty Hair on the horizon.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Selena Gomez

In February, Selena announced Rare Beauty and it finally launched in September 2020. The brand's initial release featured a 12-range lineup. From foundation, makeup tools and liquid lipsticks to liquid liner, blushes and more, Rare Beauty has all your bases covered.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Mother Monster delighted her fans when she released her own cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories, in 2019. While the songstress is no stranger to the beauty world, she decided to create something for everyone. From glimmering lipsticks to long-lasting shadows, her makeup has become a holy grail. And in June 2022, Lady Gaga "re-imagined" her brand with completely new products, a new retailer and more.

Helene Pambrun
Harry Styles

Known for his daring fashion, it's no surprise that Harry Styles entered the beauty space in full force. Welcome, Pleasing—a line that offers fun nail polish shades, a unique roller duo to refresh your eyes and lips and an illuminating serum.

Proudly
Gabrielle Union

The actress has been killing it in the fashion game with her New York & Co. line, so it makes sense she'd enter the beauty industry with one amazing brand. She released Flawless by Gabrielle Union, a haircare line that features products for "textured hair, protective styles and wigs." She and husband Dwyane Wade also introduced Proudly, a line made for melanated babies.

Image courtesy of Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham

Nearly a decade after debuting her eponymous fashion label, the former Spice Girls member launched her namesake beauty brand. From shimmery (and crystal-infused) eyeshadows to high-quality serums, Victoria's line blends luxury with glamour.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Target
Taraji P. Henson

In early 2020, the actress overjoyed fans with her eponymous haircare line, TPH by Taraji. Luckily, the brand's lavish yet inexpensive product range is available at Target. Best of all? The Empire star keeps blessing us with fun tutorials on her Instagram. In 2022, she released a body care collection full of lotions, oils, body wash and so much more.

George Pimentel/Getty Images for KORA Organics
Miranda Kerr

The supermodel finally shared her beauty secrets with us normals when she launched Kora Organics. Skincare lovers are fans of the brand's Noni Glow Face Oil, Noni Glow Sleeping Mask and Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum. Plus, some products are made with crystals. Now that's magical!

Courtesy of WSJ Magazine
Jennifer Lopez

Fans can finally get that iconic J.Lo glow now that the star has officially dropped her eponymous beauty line. From a luminous complexion booster to a power-packed face serum, the singer has all your essentials covered.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

It's safe to say Gwyneth's name is synonymous with Goop. After building her lifestyle and wellness empire, entering the beauty world was a natural next step. From power-packed face serums to unique body tools, the brand is chock-full of luxury products.

Terence Patrick/CBS
Alicia Keys

The singer entered the beauty space with a vision of how important self-care is. Keys Soulcare released with three key products: a gentle moisturizer, a crystal-infused roller and a relaxing candle.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage
Iman

The supermodel debuted her inclusive makeup line in 1994. Since then, Iman's namesake brand continues to be a force in the industry with its diverse collection of products that caters to Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Travis Barker

In September 2022, the Blink-182 drummer announced that he expanded Barker Wellness into skincare, introducing products such a face serum, eye cream, moisturizer and more. He exclusively told E! News the product he loves to use when it's cold, sharing, "The Renewal Balm is amazing year-round but especially a great go-to for the months where it may be a little drier. It's packed with hydrating and rejuvenating ingredients."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lauren Conrad

Famous for her tear-dripping mascara on The Hills, it makes sense Lauren Conrad would step into the beauty space. For her initial launch, LC released a range of lipsticks, a gloss, a liquid liner and more. Best of all? Her line is vegan, cruelty-free and made with eco-friendly packaging.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Kesha

Like many expected, the singer's eponymous beauty brand is full of whimsy and fun. From a wildly colorful eyeshadow palette to electrifying packaging, Kesha Rose is anything but basique. Plus, her products are cruelty-free, vegan and PETA-certified.

Rinna Beauty
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can now add beauty mogul to her ever-growing resume! And in true Lisa fashion, her first-ever collection for Rinna Beauty featured three gorgeous lip kits—each including lipstick, gloss and liner.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Madonna

Feeling like a material girl? Madonna's beauty brand has you covered. Named after her moniker and 2012 album, MDNA Skin, is luxury in a bottle—literally, as the line includes products in the $150, $200 and $600 range.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
Jessica Alba

The actress launched her makeup brand, Honest Beauty, in 2015—and it's been a household staple since. Some fans faves from her line: the smudge-proof liquid lipsticks, the dual-ended mascara and primer and face masks.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images for Walmart
Drew Barrymore

The Golden Globe-winning actress first launched her Flower Beauty brand back in 2013. Since hitting the shelves, people have raved about its highly-pigmented blushes, nourishing lipsticks and durable setting sprays. Plus, most items cost fewer than a cocktail!

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross is always leading the way with her fun, fabulous and fierce lewks. So it was easy to see why she came out with her haircare line, Pattern. As the brand put it, it's "here to fulfill the unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured hair community."

Kylie Jenner

What started out as a demand for lip kits, Kylie Cosmetics has turned into a fully-fledged line. The reality TV personality recently sold 51% of stake to Coty Inc. for $600 million. But despite the business deal, Kylie Jenner has been hard at work launching new collections.

