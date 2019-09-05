Hilary Duff Is the Latest Celebrity to Launch New Makeup

Hilary Duff has something new up her sleeve.

The Younger and Lizzie McGuire star is now dipping her toes into the beauty space with her own Nudestix capsule collection, WWD reported. According to the website, the collaboration officially launches on Sept. 10, just in time to use the star's fall-inspired color palette.

"The colors were a nod to the fall. There are a lot of pink and ethereal tones in there. I'm a California girl and everything is like, bronze-y and golden, and I'm sick of that," Duff told WWD. "I want my sweater and I want pearlized tones."

Dubbed the Daydreamer Palette, the actress' collaboration consists of a blush, highlighter, three eye colors and a balm fit for both lip and cheek. While the actress is an investor in the beauty brand, Duff pitched herself to the company for the collection, she told WWD.