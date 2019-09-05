Hilary Duff Is the Latest Celebrity to Launch New Makeup

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 2:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hilary Duff

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Hilary Duff has something new up her sleeve. 

The Younger and Lizzie McGuire star is now dipping her toes into the beauty space with her own Nudestix capsule collection, WWD reported. According to the website, the collaboration officially launches on Sept. 10, just in time to use the star's fall-inspired color palette. 

"The colors were a nod to the fall. There are a lot of pink and ethereal tones in there. I'm a California girl and everything is like, bronze-y and golden, and I'm sick of that," Duff told WWD. "I want my sweater and I want pearlized tones."

Dubbed the Daydreamer Palette, the actress' collaboration consists of a blush, highlighter, three eye colors and a balm fit for both lip and cheek. While the actress is an investor in the beauty brand, Duff pitched herself to the company for the collection, she told WWD

Watch

Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire: Then & Now

Plus, the project brought the makeup enthusiast closer to an aspiration. "I've always dreamed of doing [my own beauty line], and I just don't have enough time," she told WWD. "Between both coasts and I have two kids and I have my hands in a lot of different pots, and the market's really saturated. I don't really know exactly where I would fit in right now."

It is a great time for makeup fans as they now have a variety of celebrity beauty brands to shop. Check out E!'s gallery below for some more star-studded makeup lines. 

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star announced her new beauty and skincare brand, Florence by Mills, in August 2019. 

Rihanna, Fenty Beauty, Milan

Simone Comi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna

The music and fashion star made waves when she came out with her Fenty Beauty products in 2017. 

Lady Gaga

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Lady Gaga

The trendsetting triple threat most recently started her own beauty brand, Haus Laboratories. 

Article continues below

Stars with makeup collections - Jessica Alba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Target

Jessica Alba

The Honest Company mogul launched her makeup brand, Honest Beauty, in 2015. 

Stars with makeup collections - Drew Barrymore

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images for Walmart

Drew Barrymore

The Golden Globe-winning actress began her Flower Beauty brand back in 2013. 

Stars with makeup collections - Kylie Jenner

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Ulta Beauty

Kylie Jenner

The recently proclaimed youngest self-made billionaire has been running Kylie Cosmetics since 2015. 

Article continues below

Stars with makeup collections - Kim Kardashian

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Full Picture

Kim Kardashian

The reality star has been behind KKW Beauty since 2017. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Makeup , Beauty , Style Collective , Life/Style , Hilary Duff , Celebrities , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.