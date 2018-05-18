Antisèche sur le mariage royal : tout ce qu'il faut savoir sur le grand jour du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle

Une robe spectaculaire : qui peut oublier la robe de mariée de la duchesse de Cambridge signée Alexander McQueen avec sa longue traîne, d'une valeur estimée à 434 000 $ ? Il ne fait aucun doute que Meghan compte faire effet aussi le jour de son mariage, et il se pourrait que le duo britannique Ralph & Russo l'aide à y parvenir. Bien que l'actrice au grand cœur ait choisi le styliste début 2018, elle n'a pas encore révélé son identité, et elle ne le fera probablement pas jusqu'au 19 mai. Mais selon le Daily Mail, la première des deux robes de Meghan à son mariage sera créée par cette maison de couture. Elle portait une robe transparente de la collection 2016/2017 de Ralph & Russo sur les portraits officiels de ses fiançailles , alors on peut imaginer qu'elle continuera sur sa lancée.

Chansons, cadeaux et citron : le programme de la soirée n'est que spéculatif, vu que le Palais de Kensington n'a pas annoncé qui le prince Harry et Meghan avaient choisi pour se produire à leur réception. On avait avancé le nom des Spice Girls (mais Mel C a vite nié toute possibilité d'une reformation), Elton John , Ed Sheeran , Sam Smith , le rappeur britannique Stormzy et bien d'autres encore. À la place de cadeaux traditionnels, le futur couple royal a demandé à ce que l'on fasse des dons à des œuvres caritatives "personnellement sélectionnées" par eux en leur nom, aidant des causes comme la valorisation des femmes, l'écologie, l'aide aux SDF, le sida et les forces armées. Quant au menu, c'est la pâtissière londonienne Claire Ptak qui a été choisie pour créer un gâteau au citron et à la fleur de sureau recouvert de crème au beurre et de fleurs fraîches. Miam-miam !

Qui a accepté l'invitation ? : Le prince Harry et Meghan ont invité près de 600 personnes à leur mariage, selon une source de E! News, bien moins que les 1 900 personnes du mariage du prince William et de Kate Middleton . Bien que la liste officielle des invités ne sera pas rendue publique, les fans du gotha peuvent s'attendre à voir un tas de visages connus sur les bancs de l'église. L'amie proche de Meghan, l'actrice Priyanka Chopra , a confirmé qu'elle serait présente, et certains avancent que Serena Williams et les co-vedettes de Meghan dans Suits : avocats sur mesure feraient aussi le voyage. Le Palais de Kensington avait indiqué que le couple n'avait pas invité de chefs d'États, comme le président américain Donald Trump , son épouse Melania Trump , ou encore la Première ministre britannique Theresa May . Bien qu'il soit un ami proche du prince Harry, Barack Obama n'est pas attendu non plus.

Étude approfondie de la cérémonie : les proches du marié et de la mariée auront un rôle à jouer au cours de la cérémonie. La maman de Meghan, Doria Ragland , l'accompagnera lorsqu'elle arrivera à la Chapelle St. George. Son papa, Thomas Markle , devait accompagner Meghan jusqu'à l'autel , mais il a décidé de se retirer après le scandale des photos de paparazzis et sa crise cardiaque. Les trois frères et sœurs de la défunte princesse Diana sont attendus ; sa sœur aînée Lady Jane Fellowes fera un discours. De son côté, Meghan a décidé de ne pas choisir de témoin , mais elle sera entourée d'enfants dont la princesse Charlotte et le Prince George . Le doyen de Windsor, le révérend David Conner et l'archevêque de Canterbury, Justin Welby (qui a baptisé Markle en mars) officieront la cérémonie. Le Palais de Kensington a déclaré que le couple avait dédié "beaucoup de temps et de soin" à choisir la musique au cours du service, qui comprendra un certain nombre d'hymnes bien connus de la chorale de la Chapelle St. George, interprétés par un groupe gospel chrétien appelé The Kingdom Choir et un violoncelliste de 19 ans, Sheku Kanneh-Mason . De plus, en hommage aux années militaires de Harry, plus de 250 membres des Forces armées britanniques offriront leur soutien pendant la cérémonie de mariage et la procession en calèche.

Un itinéraire chargé : c'est là qu'il faut sortir votre carnet et votre stylo ! Les festivités commenceront à 9 h du matin, heure locale, quand 2 640 membres du public invités sur la propriété du Château de Windsor arriveront, suivis des invités officiels, puis des membres de la famille royale. Le prince Harry et son témoin, le Prince William , se rendront à la chapelle avant le début de la cérémonie, prévue pour midi. Le public pourra apercevoir Markle pour la première fois quand elle se rendra en voiture à la Chapelle St. George. Après la cérémonie d'une heure, les jeunes époux commenceront la procession de 3 kilomètres en calèche à travers la ville de Windsor. La reine Elizabeth tiendra un déjeuner au Hall St. George du Château de Windsor. Seuls 200 amis proches et la famille assisteront à la réception du soir, qui commencera à 17h30 et sera tenue par le Prince Charles à Frogmore House.

Le lieu du mariage : le samedi 19 mai, le prince Harry et Meghan se marieront à la Chapelle St. George sur la propriété du Château de Windsor, où réside la reine Elizabeth II . Cet endroit tient une place particulière dans le cœur du rouquin royal, car c'est là qu'il a été baptisé en 1984. La chapelle sera décorée en rose et blanc. La fleuriste locale, Philippa Craddock , a choisi des roses de jardin, des digitales et des pivoines cultivées localement pour l'occasion.

Bien entendu, il est bien plus complexe d'organiser un tel événement, surtout aussi attendu que celui de Harry et Meghan. C'est là que notre antisèche devient utile ! De la robe à la liste des invités, voici tout ce qu'il y a à savoir sur le plus grand mariage de l'année.

Six mois après l'annonce de leurs fiançailles , le Prince Harry et Meghan Markle deviendront mari et femme demain. Tous ces préparatifs digne d'un marathon se résumeront à une avancée jusqu'à l'autel, deux simples "oui" et une procession en calèche (toutefois très orchestrée) vers le coucher de soleil.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?

Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕