BREAKING!

Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers a Heart Attack, Reportedly Plans to Skip the Royal Wedding Amid Paparazzi Scandal

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., May. 14, 2018 11:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

On Monday, Samantha Grant took credit for setting up her father's paparazzi photos—and hours later, Thomas Markle claimed he will no longer be attending Meghan Markle's wedding.

Less than a week before the former Suits actress marries into the royal family, The Mail on Sunday discovered many photos of her father had been staged. Photographed in Rosarito, Mexico, where he currently lives, Tom was seen visiting an internet café to look at images of Meghan and her fiancé, Prince Harry. Other supposedly "candid" pictures showed Thomas reading Images of Britain: A Pictorial Journey Through History and getting fitted for a tuxedo.

The Mail on Sunday obtained surveillance footage showing Thomas talking to a paparazzo before the pictures were taken. Thomas, a former TV lighting director, did not immediately. It caused quite a stir, considering Harry had recently asked the media to give Thomas privacy.

Photos

A Look Back at Meghan Markle’s Pre-Royal Life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

Samantha, who is writing a book about the bride-to-be, took the fall for their father.

"I have to say, I am entirely the culprit," Meghan's estranged half-sister, Samantha, announced on the ITV talk show Loose Women Monday. "As we know the media can take very unflattering photographs of people on their casual days and blow it way out of proportion. I said, 'You know, the world has no idea you're getting in shape, doing healthy things. They don't photograph you buying vegetables and PH water. They photograph you as unflattering ways as they can.' I said, 'Really, you need to show the world that you're getting in shape and doing great healthy things.' So, I suggested it." The palace had no comment on the alleged set-ups. Samantha, who is not invited to the wedding, added, "There's a lot of scrutiny that it was money motivated; it was not. It was my suggestion that to benefit him and to benefit the royal family, everyone look good and they depict you as you are: in shape and doing healthy things."

"Let me clarify: He's 73, which makes him a bit more fragile. He's a quiet man," she said. "I feel that the media have unfairly preyed on him. He's really been admirable about laying low and not speaking out, with all due respect. I merely wanted him to be seen in a respectable light..."

Hours after Samantha's interview, Thomas told TMZ the photos look "stupid and hammy." He argued he merely did as the paparazzi agency told him, which he later came to regret. Thomas added that he suffered a heart attack six days ago, but checked himself out of the hospital in order to attend the wedding. He told TMZ he has now decided not to walk Meghan down the aisle, because he doesn't want to embarrass Meghan or the Royal Family on her wedding day.

E! News reached out to Kensington Palace, who had no comment.

At this point, it's unknown who will walk Meghan down the aisle in Thomas' absence.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Royal Wedding , Breaking , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Does Howie Mandel Remember Meghan Markle on "Deal or No Deal"?

Howie Mandel, Meghan Markle

Howie Mandel Doesn't Remember Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

U.S. Bishop to Give the Address at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

Royal Wedding Countdown: 1 Week Until "I Do"

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip Makes First Public Appearance Since Hip Surgery With Queen Elizabeth II by His Side

Meghan Markle's Dad Will Skip Royal Wedding

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.