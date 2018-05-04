Meghan Markle's Father Will Walk Her Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle will have her dad by her side as she walks down the aisle on May 19.

In two weeks, the world will be watching as Meghan ties the knot with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. As the wedding date approaches, we're learning more details about the couple's special day.

On Friday, from the Communications Secretary to Prince Harry released a statement about the ceremony, including the "important" roles that Meghan's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, will play in the wedding.

"The first thing I would like to share is that Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle's parents to Windsor for the wedding," the statement reads.