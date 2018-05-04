Meghan Markle Won't Have a Maid of Honor at Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle decided not to have a maid of honor for her wedding to Prince Harry.

With just 15 days left until the couple says "I do" at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace has now confirmed to E! News that the bride-to-be doesn't have a maid of honor.

"She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn't want to choose one over another," Kensington Palace tells us in a statement. 'All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She's very happy to have their support."

Details about Meghan's bridesmaids have yet to be released, but one of her close friends who will be in attendance at the royal wedding on May 19 is Quantico star Priyanka Chopra.