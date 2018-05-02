Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Hope for Meghan Markle's Future as a Royal

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about her friendship with Meghan Markle.

The Quantico actress stopped by The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday to talk about the third season of her ABC show, as well as the upcoming royal wedding. Priyanka, who has been friends with Meghan for years, confirmed to radio host Jenny McCarthy that she will attend her pal's May 19 nuptials.

"I've known Meghan for a few years now and I'm super happy for her, and I'm just really happy to be a part of her big day, ya know?" Priyanka said.

Jenny then told Priyanka she thinks Meghan was "born to be the wife of Prince Harry."