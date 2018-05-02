Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Hope for Meghan Markle's Future as a Royal

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 2, 2018 3:30 PM PDT

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about her friendship with Meghan Markle.

The Quantico actress stopped by The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday to talk about the third season of her ABC show, as well as the upcoming royal wedding. Priyanka, who has been friends with Meghan for years, confirmed to radio host Jenny McCarthy that she will attend her pal's May 19 nuptials.

"I've known Meghan for a few years now and I'm super happy for her, and I'm just really happy to be a part of her big day, ya know?" Priyanka said.

Jenny then told Priyanka she thinks Meghan was "born to be the wife of Prince Harry."

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Trimmed Their Wedding Guest List

"I think she was born to be a global influencer and this has given her the opportunity to do that," Priyanka replied. "She's always been someone who's so just aware and interested in the world. I met her three or four years ago and that's what we bonded on—was how much we feel like we contribute to that as public people. I really feel like that's what she was born to do and I hope this gives her the opportunity do that. "

When Jenny mentioned that Meghan has gotten some "flak" recently, Priyanka replied, "Some people always talk crap. Haters gonna hate, potatoes gonna potate, roaches gonna rotate. Who cares? You do what you do!"

She then added, "Public people are also human beings. You know that better than anyone else that it hurts. Of course it hurts…"

Meghan and Harry are set to tie the knot in just a few short weeks at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

