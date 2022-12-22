See the Cast of The Best Man, Then & Now

Before they reunite on Peacock's new series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, see the cast of The Best Man film series' evolution over the years.

By Paige Strout Dec 22, 2022 2:00 PMTags
MoviesTVTerrence HowardTaye DiggsCelebritiesNostalgiaEntertainmentSanaa LathanPeacockNBCU
Watch: Nia Long & Taye Diggs Talk Mid-Life Crises, Best Man Series & More

One of film's favorite friend groups is headed to the small screen.

The cast of the beloved rom-com series The Best Man is reuniting for one last ride on the new Peacock miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which premieres Dec. 22. And though it's been 23 years since the original 1999 movie—and nine since its 2013 follow-up The Best Man Holiday—the franchise's star-studded cast is looking as great as ever.

As teased in the show's trailer, the upcoming series picks up with Taye Diggs' Harper Stewart, as Hollywood producers want to turn his book Unfinished Business—a.k.a. the main cause of the original film's drama—into a movie.

The book is sure to stir up old emotions for the characters—including Nia Long's Jordan, Regina Hall's Candy, Morris Chestnut's Lance, Harold Perrineau's Julian, Sanaa Lathan's Robyn and Melissa De Sousa's Shelby—especially as they all gather together for Quentin's (Terrence Howard) wedding.

Fans will have to tune in to see what lies in store for the longtime friends. But until then, we're taking a look at how The Best Man cast has grown over the years.

photos
20 Secrets About The Best Man

Scroll below to see celebs' evolution, from 1999 to 2022.

All eight episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere Thursday, Dec. 22, on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

David Lee/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock; Clifton Prescod/Peacock
Taye Diggs as Harper Stewart

The Best Man marked one of Taye Diggs' first big movie roles following his film debut in 1998's How Stella Got Her Groove Back with Angela Bassett. He later went on to reprise his Broadway role as Benny in the 2005 movie adaptation of Rent, and has starred in dozens of films and TV shows since, including All American, Set It Up, Private Practice, Day Break and Kevin Hill, to name a few.

David Lee/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock; Matt Infante/Peacock
Nia Long as Jordan Armstrong

Nia Long was a booked and busy actress before she starred as Jordan in The Best Man, having appeared on shows like Guiding Light and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. In recent years, she's taken on roles in NCIS: Los Angeles and Empire, and starred in films such as Beaches, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Fatal Affair, and most recently, Netflix's Look Both Ways.

Universal;Peacock
Regina Hall as Candace "Candy" Sparks

The Best Man marked Regina Hall's film debut, and she has certainly come a long way since. The actress cemented herself as one of Hollywood's funniest stars through her role as Brenda in the Scary Movie franchise and other comedies such as Think Like a Man, Girls Trip and Little.

In addition to serious roles in projects like The Hate You Give, Master and Nine Perfect Strangers, Regina most recently starred in the Netflix comedy Me Time with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

David Lee/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock; Clifton Prescod/Peacock
Terrence Howard as Quentin Spivey

Terrence Howard appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies prior to playing Quentin in The Best Man. But perhaps the actor's most notable role in recent years is as Lucious Lyon on the hit series Empire.

After The Best Man, Terrence went on to star in TV shows like Sparks, Street Time and Law & Order: LA, as well as films like Big Momma's House, The Salon, The Butler, Prisoners, TriumphIron Man and Hustle & Flow, for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

David Lee/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock; Matt Infante/Peacock
Morris Chestnut as Lance Sullivan

The Best Man: The Last Chapters is the latest among Morris Chestnut's long list of TV credits, having starred on shows such as Our Kind of People, The Resident, The Enemy Within, Rosewood, Nurse Jackie and more. He has even reunited with a few of his The Best Man co-stars on-screen, including Taye Diggs on the show All American and Regina Hall in the film Girls Trip.

David Lee/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock; Peacock
Harold Perrineau as Julian "Murch" Murchison

Harold Perrineau has some of film and TV's most iconic titles on his resume, having appeared in projects like Romeo + Juliet, The Matrix films and the hit show Lost. Among his most recent credits includes the series From, Claws, The Rookie and Star, as well as the 2018 Netflix film Dumplin', which he starred in alongside Jennifer Aniston.

Universal; Peacock
Sanaa Lathan as Robyn Stewart

A year after playing Robyn in 1999's The Best Man, Sanaa Lathan went on to star in another beloved rom-com Love & Basketball with Gabrielle Union and The Best Man co-star Regina Hall. She also reunited with her on-screen husband Taye Diggs in the 2002 film Brown Sugar.

She went on to voice Donna Tubbs on the animated series The Cleveland Show and Family Guy, as well as appeared in movies and shows such as Succession, Nappily Ever After, Now You See Me 2 and Nip/Tuck, among many other credits.

Universal; Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock
Melissa De Sousa as Shelby Taylor

Before The Best Man, Melissa De Sousa starred in the TV series Valley of the Dolls. And she has been in quite a few projects since. You may recognize her as Karen (a.k.a. Miss New York) from Miss Congeniality or Gabriella on the sitcom Reed Between the Lines with Tracee Ellis Ross. In recent years, she has made several TV appearances on shows like Black Lightning, Our Kind of People, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Criminal Minds and more.

Trending Stories

1

Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Shares Her Wish After His Death

3

RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight About Her Black Eye

4

Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss

5

General Hospital Pays Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

Latest News

Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Hospital After Back Surgery

Sex Ghosts, Eating Poop & More: The Wildest Celeb Confessions of 2022

Exclusive

How Rob Dyrdek Created a "Nonstop Christmas Extravaganza" for His Kids

Kate Spade Flash Deal: Get a $400 Shoulder Bag for $119

See the Cast of The Best Man, Then & Now

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Rocks Her "Storks Illustrated" Swimsuit Look

Tori Spelling Hospitalized After Having a "Hard Time Breathing"