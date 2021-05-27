Zoey Deutch Reveals the Status of a Set It Up Sequel With Glen Powell

Zoey Deutch is setting something up with Netflix once again—but it's not exactly what fans may think.
The 26-year-old actress recently revealed on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show whether fans will eventually get a much-deserved sequel to her ever-popular Netflix rom-com hit, Set It Up. When asked if there any forward momentum in the reprisal of the 2018 summer flick, Zoey delivered a bit of sad news, sharing, "There currently is not a Set It Up 2."
However, in a delicious twist, the star added that although an exact sequel may not be in the works just yet, there will be another Netflix rom-com starring her and Glen Powell (who played her love interest Charlie.) "There is another film with the writer of Set It Up, Katie Silberman, and myself and Glen Powell," the actress shared. "We're all doing another movie together with Netflix. So, there is another rom-com coming from us."
So, although it may not be a direct sequel, hearing this talented trio come together for yet another delightful movie is still great enough news to hold us over.
In case you haven't seen the romantic comedy, alongside Zoey and Glen, the movie also had an ensemble cast including Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs and Pete Davidson.The movie's plot follows Harper (Deutch) and Charlie (Powell) as they try to set up the ultimate meet-cute between their bosses Kristen (Liu) and Rick (Diggs) but end up falling in love themselves.
As for when we can expect the upcoming new rom com to hit our TV screens? "Soon, I know it's been a while," Zoey confessed. "We just wanted to perfect it. We didn't want to like, you know, it's about quality over quantity."
Hopefully, it's soon enough to be another summer hit!