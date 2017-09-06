Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head for Nappily Ever After Role

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 6, 2017 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Hair or no hair, Sanaa Lathan is stunning.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the actress revealed that she shaved her head for her role as Violet Jones in the upcoming Netflix film Nappily Ever After.

"It's all off," she said in the video. "I feel like it's so light I could fly away."

According to Netflix, the film is about a woman named Violet who realizes that she's not living her life to the fullest after experiencing an incident at a hair salon. Thankfully, she has a "soulful barber" to help her get back on track. 

The film is based on the book Nappily Ever After by Trisha R. Thomas.

Photos

Hot Hair Trends at New York Fashion Week Spring 2017

Lathan had been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her hair transformations for the film for the past few weeks.

On Aug. 19, she shared a picture on Instagram of her sporting a mid-length, blond hairdo.

"Do blondes really have more fun?" she wrote in the caption. "Hmmm..Let's see.The first of MANY hair changes for #Violet, my character in #NappilyEverAfter. Watch my #instastory to see the process!"

Then, on Aug. 26, Lathan posted another picture showing off her darker, more voluminous tresses. But on that same day, she shared a few other posts showing that she had gone back to blond.

Deep in prep mode #Violet #NappilyEverAfter ????

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

More changes.. #NappilyEverAfter ??

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

Just a few days ago, Lathan shared another photo during a night shoot in which she donned a much shorter style.

Night shoot #Violet #NappilyEverAfter ??

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

Lathan is even getting others in on the fun. On Aug. 28, celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims gave a behind-the-scenes shout-out.

"It's going to a be a lot of fun. I can't wait for you guys to see what we are creating," he said in the video. "We are creating some black girl hair magic on this film. It's going to be really good, and the message is really amazing. It's near and dear to my heart, and I know that women around the world will be able to relate to Violet, A.K.A. Sanaa Lathan for Nappily Ever After. Can't wait for you guys to see it."

We can't wait either!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sanaa Lathan , Hair , wochit , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Behati Prinsloo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

8 Cute Baby Gifts for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Has Emotional Reunion With Fan She Used to Talk to on Instagram

Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Stands By Kanye West

Lyric McHenry

Lyric McHenry's Cause of Death Revealed as Man Is Charged With Concealing Her Body

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Meet Jenna Dewan's New Man: 6 Things to Know About Steve Kazee

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Sydney

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Take Their Romance Down Under

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.