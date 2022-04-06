The Resident Loses Another Series Regular in Season 5

Watch : "Blue's Clues" Host Steve Burns Explains "Abrupt" Exit From Show

Miles Fowler is hanging up his lab coat.

On April 6, TVLine reported that The Resident's season five newcomer is exiting the medical drama after only seven months on the show. Per the publication, Fowler—who joined as series regular Dr. Trevor Daniels in season five—had his final episode air on March 29.

And while the news may seem abrupt to some, Fowler's last episode did indicate that he'd be clocking out of Chastain Memorial for good. Specifically, the episode, titled "6 Volts," featured Trevor telling his mother, Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas), that he walking away from his medical career to join a startup.

Though Fowler has yet to comment on his exit from The Resident, his rep told TVLine that he had only a one-season contract for the Fox drama. E! News has reached out to Fowler's rep and Fox but has not heard back.

Fowler's departure from The Resident comes after longtime lead Emily VanCamp was killed off early in season five.