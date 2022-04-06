The Resident Loses Another Series Regular in Season 5

Miles Fowler is hanging up his lab coat.
On April 6, TVLine reported that The Resident's season five newcomer is exiting the medical drama after only seven months on the show. Per the publication, Fowler—who joined as series regular Dr. Trevor Daniels in season five—had his final episode air on March 29.
And while the news may seem abrupt to some, Fowler's last episode did indicate that he'd be clocking out of Chastain Memorial for good. Specifically, the episode, titled "6 Volts," featured Trevor telling his mother, Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas), that he walking away from his medical career to join a startup.
Though Fowler has yet to comment on his exit from The Resident, his rep told TVLine that he had only a one-season contract for the Fox drama. E! News has reached out to Fowler's rep and Fox but has not heard back.
Fowler's departure from The Resident comes after longtime lead Emily VanCamp was killed off early in season five.
Following her character's demise on the Oct. 5 episode, VanCamp explained why she chose to walk away from the series. "I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted," she told Deadline. "I think there comes a moment in every woman's life—in every person's life—where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that's what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn't see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment."
The actress said discussions about her leaving the show had been going on for some time. "I loved doing The Resident so much for the four years I was on it," she continued. "Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood. But in this case, it's the exact opposite. There's nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody but it was the right one for me, personally."
