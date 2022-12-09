Nia Long Slams "Irresponsible" Boston Celtics for How Team Handled Ime Udoka Scandal

Nia Long is calling a foul on the way things went down.
The actress did hot hold back from sharing her thoughts on how the Boston Celtics suspended her former fiancé Ime Udoka in September for "violations of team policies," which came after reports that the coach had an alleged affair with a female staffer. While attending the the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters on. Dec. 7, Nia told Entertainment Tonight that she felt there was "no protection" when details of the coach's suspension went public.
"It feels like no one thought of me, of my children," said Nia, who shares 11-year-old Kez with Ime and 22-year-old Massai with ex Massai Dorsey. "I think the Celtics were irresponsible, and it was hurtful."
She continued, "It really was, because we were welcomed in as family, and then it's like, 'Well, what happened?' But I'm figuring it out."
Nia's comments on the situation come just one day after her rep confirmed to E! News that The Best Man actress and Ime have split after 13 years together.
Previously, Nia called out the Celtics for airing out her private family matters, saying that she ended up taking her son out of school to deal with the allegations. "I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Dec. 1. "It was devastating, and it still is."
Claiming that "no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm OK, to see if my children are OK," she added of the entire ordeal, "It's very disappointing."
For his part, Ime has not publicly commented on the allegations, though he said in a statement to ESPN reporter Malika Andrews at the time of his suspension: "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down."
He added, "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."
E! News reached out to the Celtics for comment but has not heard back.