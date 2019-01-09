LOL! See the Top 5 Funniest Moments in the Little Trailer

All it takes is one wish.

After a young girl wishes for powerful tech mogul Jordan Sanders (Regina Hall) to be "little," she wakes up as the 13-year-old version of herself. In the new comedy Little, starring Hall, Marsai Martin and Issa Rae, Sanders gets a reality check when she gets trapped in the teenage body.

Martin plays the 13-year-old version of Sanders, who only confides in her assistant April (Rae) about the body dilemma. Though Sanders is trapped in the teen body, she still attempts to go to work as if everything's normal, which is when even more hilarity ensues.