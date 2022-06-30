Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston, and More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Kyle Richards, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Culpo, Julianne Hough, Lindsey Vonn, Chrishell Stause, Caroline Stanbury, JoJo Fletcher, Kandi Burruss, Vanessa Villela, Rob Lowe, Mauricio Umansky, and Madison LeCroy.
We decided to take a look back at this past month to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most.
Most-Shopped Celebrity Recommendations
Vital Proteins & Jennifer Aniston Protein and Collagen Bar: 12-Count Box
Jennifer Aniston collaborated with Vital Proteins to create these protein bars, which come in 3 flavors: Cold Brew Coffee, Dark Chocolate Coconut, and Peanut Butter Fudge.
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask
Britney Spears said, "I also use a Clinique mask every night that I'm obsessed it's the only one I ever use!!! When I apply it for some reason it's always ice cold and it wakes me up."
She didn't share the name of the mask, but the Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask is a great one to apply before bed. It has 31.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Atkins Iced Coffee Vanilla Latte Protein Shake, Keto-Friendly and Gluten Free, 11 Fl Oz, Pack of 12
Rob Lowe told E!, "My favorite is the iced coffee protein shake is super good. It's got 15 grams of protein and as much caffeine. I love caffeine. It has much caffeine as a cup of coffee. I have one of these at four o'clock or 4:30 every day."
These protein shakes have 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BIC Soleil Escape Women's Disposable Razors- Set of 4
Julianne Hough told E!, "I'm a big sensory person, and any time I'm taking a shower or a bath, it's all about taking a holistic approach to the entire experience, which is why my self-care routine includes the BIC Soleil Escape Razor. Sometimes when you think about shaving, it's a hassle, but I'm excited to be partnering with BIC in support of the ‘Tickle Your Senses' campaign to help change the narrative of what it means to enjoy the experience of shaving, with the BIC Soleil Escape razor, which transforms shaving into a luxurious and immersive ritual."
"BIC Soleil Escape also has a moisture strip with 100% natural almond oil that gives me a smooth and comfortable shave. The soothing aroma and luxurious feel transport me and help me to completely relax and unwind, which is critical with my demanding schedule."
Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm- SPF 15
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy said, "I put on chapstick nonstop. I feel like the technology these days and all the colors that they come out with has been absolutely amazing. This is from SunBum. The color is pretty good. Who would have thought you'd get this good of color with sunscreen chapstick? This is the color Bonfire. It does come in five different colors."
This lip balm has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover Face Wash for Sensitive Skin
Selena Gomez included this cleanser in her drugstore beauty haul. It locks in hydration for up to 24 hours, according to the brand, leaving your skin feeling super soft. Selena used the travel-size version of this cleanser in her TikTok. The gel lathers up to wash away dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping essential oils from your skin. Amazon also has an unscented version.
This cleanser has 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "This stuff works great. It's gentle on my face and leaves my skin soft. I've tried just about everything for the lines under my eyes and forehead. Nothing worked. It's about 2 weeks now and the lines are almost gone. I wash my face with the hydro boost cleansing gel and put on a little hydro boost gel cream for extra dry skin right after. What a difference. My face feels moisturized and fresh."
Keter Outdoor Patio Furniture and Hot Tub Side Table with 7.5 Gallon Beer and Wine Cooler
Kyle Richards said, "Look at how awesome this is. You can pull the top up and put ice in there. I love that it saves so much space. It's such a cool thing to have."
This side table has 14,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SmartSweets Candy With Low Sugar & Calorie
Kourtney Kardashian shared, "Here are some snacks. These are three grams of sugar per bag. I'm sure you remember on our show when Kim and I got in a fight and wanted the organic candy at the kids' birthday party, and Kim was like 'Organic candy? Show me some, I bet it tastes nasty.' Nope."
Kourtney said the sweet fish candy is her "fave" and this one has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hoyle Waterproof Clear Playing Cards- 1-Pack
Kandi Burruss said, "These are waterproof cards. You should get this for the summer. Who doesn't love a good card game at the picnic?"
These cards have 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Chrishell Stause said, "It's a lip sleeping mask. You can put this on overnight, but I also just use it throughout the day. It doesn't have to just be at night. I just like it as a balm in general. I hate having dry lips. This is something I always use." This lip mask has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 837.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Chrishell Stause, Madison LeCroy, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Echevarria, Ashley Haas, Drew Sidora, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and Hannah Ann Sluss have included this one in their beauty must-have roundups. It has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 6 scents to choose from.
Cupshe Women's V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Porsha Williams said, "This is sexy. I love the ruffles and how you can pull the straps up or down" for a different look. "This actually snatches you in at the middle. The ruching is very very flattering on the body. Trust me."
This suit comes in 20 colors and has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SkinnyDipped Chocolate Lovers Dark Chocolate Cocoa/Super Dark + Sea Salt Almond Variety Pack- Pack of 5
Olympian Lindsey Vonn told E!, "Chocolate. Everyone knows I always have some type of chocolate in my bag wherever I go. Usually it's Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Almonds or a handful of Lindt dark chocolate balls… Never know when you'll need them."
These snacks have 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anker Portable Charger for iPhone 13 Series/iPhone 12 Series, S10, Pixel 4, and More
Julianne Hough said, "I'm always on the go and want to make sure I have access to my phone, especially since it's what I use to work every day now, as well as take pictures and create memories."
This portable charger has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini Tie High Cut Two Piece Swimsuits
"For a little more coverage on the top, I also have this bathing suit, which I thought was really cute. It's asymmetrical and the top has a tie. The bottom is high-waisted, which I always think is so flattering," Olivia Culpo said.
This suit comes in 24 colors and it has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 PA+++, 1.7 fl oz - Primer + Broad Spectrum Sunscreen That Helps Filter Blue Light - Adds Instant Glow & Hydration - Contains Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 & Niacinamide
Lindsey Vonn told E!, "I'm counting days for my own sunscreen to come out, but for now I love the Supergoop Glow Screen SPF 40."
This sunscreen was also recommended by Olivia Culpo, The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss, and Amelia Hamlin. It has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has 161.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless After Sun Gel Lotion With Hydrating Aloe And Gel Ribbons, 6 Ounces - Pack of 2
Lindsey Vonn said, "I get pretty much everything on Amazon but my secret weapon for summer has always been the Hawaiian Tropic Silky Hydration after sun lotion. I never peel when I use it and helps keep my tan if I have one."
This after-sun lotion has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tan-Luxe The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water
"I used this Tan-Luxe water spray on my face because my body gets really tan and I keep my face out of the sun. So, to try and give my face a little bit of glow, I use that water and I really love it. I spray it, rub it in, I wait for it to try and I put my skincare on top," Hailey Bieber shared on TikTok.
This product has 11.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. There are two shades to choose from.
b.tan tanned AF Ultra Dark Self Tanner - 100% Natural, Fast, 1 Hour Sunless Tanner Mousse
"I'm terrified of the sun because I want my skin to look nice and pretty. My mom taught me that. I love this. It's a foam. Because it's dark, you get to see where you put it as you apply," Lala Kent said.
This tanner has 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Essentially Enriched Body Lotion 48hr Moisture
Caroline Stanbury selected this product as a favorite pick under $20. She told E!, "I have loved Nivea Body Lotion 48H for many years I have used it, it is super hydrating."
This lotion has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YPGVUO 6 Pack Large Hair Claw Clips
"We're gonna talk about these clips. You get six of them, which I think is insane. These are pretty heavy. There are so many things you can look up on Pinterest and TikTok to do with these. They are strong. This will hold up your whole head of hair," Madison LeCroy said.
WoodAble Disposable Wooden Cutlery - 480 Count (240 Forks, 160 Knives, 80 Spoons)
"My family doesn't use single-time use plastic in our house. These are wooden and they're great for parties and they show you're trying to make a difference. They're pretty and they work well. We're doing our part for our planet," Kyle Richards said.
This set has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tula Skin Care Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Chrishell Stause said, "I was sitting in the makeup chair. It was really early in the morning. All of a sudden, they did something and it felt really cool. I was like 'Wait. What is that?' This is something that I learned about along the way that I now love. I put it on every morning before I put on concealer or foundation. It's got a brightening effect to it. It feels really good on the skin. I love this. It's good for on the go to throw in your bag. It's good at the end of a long day. It's a good refresh to even everything out."
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recommended this eye balm too. It has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Batiste Dry Shampoo, Tropical Fragrance, Refresh Hair and Absorb Oil Between Washes, Waterless Shampoo for Added Hair Texture and Body
Lala Kent said, "Let's talk about what I can't live without, dry shampoo. I die for this. It gives me hot girl summer hair. I bought it in bulk. If you don't throw this in your cart, you're losing today. I have to have this at all times."
This dry shampoo has 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask- 24 Pairs
"You guys all know I'm obsessed with eye patches. I love them. They're de-puffing me and I feel chic because Kyle Richards always has them on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She's rich and fabulous. If she wears eye patches, I'm gonna wear eye patches. Leave them on for 15 or 20 minutes. I love these. I wish you could see my cabinet, I have a plethora of eye patches. I'm loving Grace & Stella," Lala Kent said.
These eye patches come in three colors and they have 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Waldeal Men's Baseball Cap Girl Dad Embroidery Vintage Distressed Unconstruc
Kyle Richards said, "Look how cute. Girl dad. He always thought that he'd have sons when he was growing up."
"I planned all my life to have a football team or a basketball team, four or five sons, to take them skiing and do all sorts of different things. I ended up with four amazing girls. I wouldn't trade it for the world. I'm just thrilled. Maybe, I'll have some male grandkids though, you never know," Mauricio Umansky added. This hat comes in three colors.
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask– Puffy Eyes and Dark Circles Treatments (20 Pairs)
Caroline Stanbury named eye patches as her must-have travel essential. She told E!, "I use on every flight & never travel without them. You want to arrive to your new destination fresh & ready to go!"
These hydrating eye masks have 14,700+ 5-star reviews.
Ecco Pure Cuticle Oil Pen
Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy said, "I want to show you guys this little cuticle pen. How amazing is this? Just twist and apply this on your cuticles. It makes you look like you just had a manicure."
This product has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Dragon Fruit with Acai Extracts + Avocado Oil
Chrishell Stause said, "You probably already know about Honest Beauty, which I love. It's all clean products. They don't test on animals. I love this tinted lip balm. It has a color and it's moisturizing. Jessica Alba started this. I love the Dragonfruit color. They also have more neutral colors. I love this brand. It feels really good on my lips."
This lip balm has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tree of Life Anti-Aging Complete Regimen 3-Pack
This set has a Vitamin C Serum, Retinol Serum and Hyaluronic Acid Serum. The set has 40,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Vanessa Villela from Selling Sunset and E! Shopping Editors.
While you're shopping, check out Chanel Iman's must-haves from Marshalls.