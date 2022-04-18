The Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Shares Her Coachella Beauty Product Must-Haves

We interviewed Hannah Ann Sluss because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Even if you have not been to Coachella, you might feel like you were at the music festival just from scrolling through your social media feeds. So many celebrities, influencers, and The Bachelor alums were in attendance, including Hannah Ann Sluss. Prior to DIRECTV's 2022 Neon Carnival, Hannah Ann shared her go-to beauty products to beat the heat and some useful gadgets to shoot premium content for Instagram and TikTok.
Whether you're going to the second weekend of Coachella, Stagecoach, another concert, or a sports game in the future, Hannah Ann's picks are must-try products to be prepared and make the most of a long day at an outdoor event.
E!: Did the pandemic change the way that you prepare or pack for a big event like Coachella?
HAS: I think this is probably my first time being in such a large crowd. I just I haven't I haven't been to a concert or anything in years. We brought our masks and Lysol wipes.
E!: How long does it usually take to get ready for the day?
HAS: Probably like a good hour and a half. If I'm showering and washing my hair, I would say it's an hour and a half. And then, of course, when you're getting ready you have to take your TikToks, so I'm gonna say two hours with that included.
Lysol Disinfecting Wipes to-Go Pack- 45 Wipes
This set includes three to-go packs with 15 wipes each. Hannah Ann previously recommended these disinfecting wipes in her list of travel must-haves from Amazon.
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid
E!: Do you have a long-lasting makeup product that you recommend that will stay on during Coachella?
HAS: Charlotte Tilbury came out with this new foundation that has it has hyaluronic acid in it. It really plumps your skin and I'm telling you if you put it on your face in the morning it will still be there and in place in the evening. I absolutely love it and it just makes your skin so like so like silky smooth and makes you look like you have the Paris filter on.
This foundation has 93.7K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
E!: Is there a long lasting hair product that you recommend that you're a fan of?
HAS: I really love Amika. I like their dry shampoo. I'll be using every day because even if my hair is clean, I still need a little something with the heat and sweating, you know?
This dry shampoo has 68.8K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
E!: Capturing moments is obviously very important at Coachella. Do you bring a portable charger with you when you're out?
HAS: Yes, I have a portable charger that I bring. It's an Apple charger that you don't even have to connect. It just snaps onto the back of your phone.
This battery pack has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's also been recommended by Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey.
UBeesize 12’' Ring Light with Tripod,
"I also bring my tripod at all times. My little ring light tripod is nice because it's a portable, small one. I can like throw it in my bag and bring it with me if I want to film outside of the hotel."
Hannah Ann didn't mention specifics during this interview, but she previously recommended this ring light tripod from Amazon, which has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40
E!: Do you have a go-to sunscreen that you'll be wearing?
HAS: My go-to sunscreen is always Supergoop for me. They have a body sunscreen and it's called Glowscreen, and I'm telling you it not only protects your skin, but it makes you look like a goddess. It has this nice sheen and sparkle to it, but It's not an obnoxious sparkle. When the sun hits your skin you already look like you have a tan.
This sunscreen has 140.5K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)