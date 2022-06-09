Britney Spears Responds To Anyone Who Judges Her "Makeup for Not Being Perfect"

We included these products chosen by Britney Spears because we think you'll like the picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Britney Spears opened up about her beauty routine and clapped back at some critics in an Instagram Story she posted on Jun. 9, 2022. The pop icon said, "I'm sorry my face looks dirty but I've had emotional day and I have no makeup on!!! I know most people don't like the way I do my makeup but honestly I have the best skin care routine."
Then, she shared three of her must-have skincare products, ultimately concluding her post with "So for those of you who want to judge my makeup not being perfect I think you know the rest!!!!!" along with these emojis: a waving hand, a lipstick print, and a peach. We can only infer what message she was sending with those emoji choices, but her devotion to her skincare regimen was loud and clear.
As Britney once sang, it's her "prerogative" to wear her makeup any way she wants. And if you're saying "Gimme More" to the mention of Britney's skincare routine, here are her three must-have products.
Britney Spears' Skincare Must-Haves
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream Moisturizer
"When I was in French Polynesia I went to the spa and found my first French moisturizer product it's a different language so I don't know how to pronounce the name of it ... but one of the names I do know is La Mer... it's so thick but it smells so fresh." then I layer it with Shiseido whitening cream cause I have freckles and brown spots!!!"
This iconic product has also been recommended by Kate Hudson. This iconic cream addresses dryness, pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. In a clinical study conducted by the brand, 100% of women agreed that their skin "felt calmed and soothed after using product once" and 94% reported "their skin looked more radiant after using product for 4 weeks." It has 37.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Shiseido White Lucent Brightening Gel Cream
"Then I layer it with Shiseido whitening cream cause I have freckles and brown spots!!!"
Most likely, Britney was referring to Shiseido's White Lucent Brightening Gel Cream, which is great to brighten the skin and diminish the appearance of dark spots, according to the brand. It has 4.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers. This lightweight gel absorbs quickly and it's great to combat dullness and dry skin, providing up to 24 hours of moisture, Shiseido claims.
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask
"I also use a Clinique mask every night that I'm obsessed it's the only one I ever use!!! When I apply it for some reason it's always ice cold and it wakes me up."
She didn't share the name of the mask, but the Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask is a great one to apply before bed. It has 31.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
While you're shopping, Britney's man Sam Asghari shared his affordable gift picks for men, which are great for any holiday, especially with Father's Day coming up.