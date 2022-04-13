Nicola Peltz Shares Her Beauty Routine

We included these products chosen by Nicola Peltz because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After seeing those gorgeous photos of Nicola Peltz getting married to Brooklyn Beckham, we just had to know what makeup and skin care products the beautiful actress uses to look so radiant.
Luckily, Nicola shares her beauty routine to achieve a glamorous makeup look and the perfect cat eye in one of Vogue's Beauty Secrets Youtube videos. The best part? You don't have to be a professional makeup artist to use Nicola's tips and tricks to recreate her look.
In addition to showing us the steps to get her makeup look, Nicola also shares skin care and beauty advice. Nicola says her mom has the most beautiful skin. Her biggest piece of advice to her daughter? Avoid the sun at all cost.
Scroll below for the products and tips you need to achieve Nicola's glamor, including a product that husband Brooklyn Beckham also uses.
Starface Hydro-Stars Compact 32ct
Nicola starts her routine by removing one of these adorable star pimple patches that she slept with to remove her blemish.
Gentle Formula Tea Tree Eyelid and Facial Cleanser (50 ml)
Nicola uses this cleanser everyday because she has sensitive skin.
Sephora Collection Cleansing & Exfoliating Wipes
Nicola uses the pineapple version of Sephora's exfoliating wipes on her lips, but here they are in grapefruit.
EltaMD UV Daily Moisturizer with SPF Tinted Face Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid, Broad Spectrum SPF 40
Nicola says that this sunscreen (which is loved by many celebrities) is the only sunscreen she uses because it's the only one that doesn't break her out.
Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation SPF 15
Nicola uses this foundation because she says "it covers, but it's really natural at the same time."
MAC Pro Longwear Fluidline
This is the eyeliner Nicola uses everyday. She uses a pointed brush to create a wing.
Bioderma - Sensibio - H2O Micellar Water - Makeup Remover Cleanser
This is Nicola's favorite makeup remover because she says it's gentle on her skin without being oily enough to cause breakouts. She dips her pointed brush in this to clean up and refine the wing she created with her eyeliner.
Laura Mercier Artist Eyelash Curler
Nicola uses this eyelash curler before applying mascara.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Future Lash Mascara
Nicola applies this mascara to her lashes from her mother-in-law's beauty line.
Clé De Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 27
Nicola says she has used this concealer on her pimples since she was ten.
Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Brow Pencil
Nicola likes this brow pencil because she says it looks really natural. Nicola also redraws her beauty marks that have been covered with foundation with this brow pencil toward the end of her routine.
Chantecaille Cheek Gelée Happy Hydrating Gel-Cream Blush
"This is my favorite blush ever," says Nicola. "I've used it for many years and have not switched." She applies this to her cheeks and eyelids.
Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Microfinishing Loose Powder
Nicola likes an overall dewy look, but she applies this powder under her eyes and on the tip of her nose.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick
Nicola says she "stole" this Victoria Beckham Beauty bronzer/ highlighter from her mother-in-law before it even came out.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer
Nicola mixes the #1 and #3 shades of this lip definer to line her lips.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick
Channel your inner Spice Girl with Victoria Beckham's Posh Lipstick.
Keyvn Aucoin Glass Glow Lip Gloss
Nicola uses this shimmery gloss on her lips to match her highlighter.
VIRTUE Healing Oil
Nicola says this is the only product she uses on her hair.