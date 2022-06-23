Olympian Lindsey Vonn Shares the Snack She Has on Hand "At All Times" and Her Summer Travel Must-Haves

We interviewed Lindsey Vonn because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lindsey is a paid spokesperson for Under Armour and JUST Egg. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have some fun travel plans on the agenda this summer, packing is probably on your mind. You may not be sure what to bring on your next trip, but Olympian Lindsey Vonn is here to guide your shopping.
She shared her must-pack fashion and beauty picks along with her favorite snacks, chocolate-covered almonds and JUST Egg. Lindsey told E!, "I have been eating JUST Egg products for a while now and I just love the products so much I wanted to become an investor."
Lindsey elaborated, "I got to know the company's founder, Josh Tetrick, and as I learned more, I wanted to grow my involvement to also become an ambassador. This company is full of amazing, mission-driven people who are creating an incredible product. I'm happy to be a part of the team."
Whether you're looking for a post-sunburn solution or headphones with great battery life, Lindsey has all of your travel needs covered with her recommendations.
Lindsey Vonn's Travel Q&A
Just, Egg Patty Plant Based, 8 Ounce
E!: How does Just Egg fit in with your summer travel and keeping up with your normal routine?
LV: Well, I'm always traveling so I usually keep the JUST Egg Folded in my freezer at all times. That way, when I come home from a trip and need a healthy meal, I can pop one in the microwave or toaster. I love that convenience, the delicious taste makes it even better. I also make my classic alpine toast travel ready by making it a sandwich and putting it in my purse.
E!: Do you use packing cubes or any other organizational products when you travel?
LV: I usually buy the simple travel size lotion bottles to put my shampoo and conditioner in. Thankfully all of my face products are under 4ml so I don't need to condense them. I can't say I'm extremely neat when I travel or pack but I am organized.
Voluspa Mokara Room and Body Mist
E!: When you travel, do you usually check a bag or go for the carry-on.
LV: I try to only have a carry on because when I traveled for ski racing I always had to check so many bags with all of my equipment. Now, I just want to travel light. If I do check a bag I usually pack my Voluspa home mist. That way my hotel always smells like home.
Lindsey Vonn's Travel Must-Haves
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes- 50 Wipes
"Neutrogena face wipes. I like the mini singles so I can throw one or two in my bag for short trips. There's nothing worse than trying to take your makeup off with soap when you're in a hotel."
These wipes have 66,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SkinnyDipped Chocolate Lovers Dark Chocolate Cocoa/Super Dark + Sea Salt Almond Variety Pack- Pack of 5
"Chocolate. Everyone knows I always have some type of chocolate in my bag wherever I go. Usually it's Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Almonds or a handful of Lindt dark chocolate balls… Never know when you'll need them."
These snacks have 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 PA+++, 1.7 fl oz - Primer + Broad Spectrum Sunscreen That Helps Filter Blue Light - Adds Instant Glow & Hydration - Contains Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 & Niacinamide
"I'm counting days for my own sunscreen to come out, but for now I love the Supergoop Glow Screen SPF 40."
This sunscreen was also recommended by Olivia Culpo, The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss, and Amelia Hamlin. It has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has 161.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
"Beats Pro Fit earbuds are my favorite. I can do calls for work before taking off and also listen to music and drown out the noises on the plane."
The Bachelor alum Matt James recommended these earbuds and they're an E! Shopping Editor favorite too. They have 58,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
"I can't travel without my Vintner's Daughter face oil. Traveling, especially when wearing a mask, always makes my face dry so I never leave the house without it."
Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless After Sun Gel Lotion With Hydrating Aloe And Gel Ribbons, 6 Ounces - Pack of 2
"I get pretty much everything on Amazon but my secret weapon for summer has always been the Hawaiian Tropic Silky Hydration after sun lotion. I never peel when I use it and helps keep my tan if I have one."
This after-sun lotion has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Under Armour Women's Project Rock Terry Hoodie
"A hooded sweatshirt is a must. I always wear my Under Armour Project Rock sweatshirts so I can throw my hood up, lean against the window and try to sleep… Definitely don't want to put my face on the window and the hood helps block out the light and help you feel cozy."
This sweatshirt also comes in black.
Lindsey Vonn's Go-To Travel Bag
