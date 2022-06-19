Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Shares Her Surprisingly Affordable Summer Essentials

We included these products chosen by Kandi Burruss because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kandi is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have fun summer travel plans on your calendar, get prepared with some affordable finds chosen by Kandi Burruss. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed her must-have clothes, accessories, beach essentials, and hosting must-haves to help us all make the most of the warm weather.
Kandi shared her favorite Amazon picks during a recent live stream. Whether you're headed to the beach, going camping, hosting a backyard barbeque, watching your kids play sports, or hitting the pool, Kandi has thought of all the essentials you'll need to have a fun summer.
1. Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler- 39,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen- 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Hoyle Waterproof Clear Playing Cards- 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa Hammock-Portable- 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. W-KING 50W Deep Bass Portable Loud Bluetooth Speaker- 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6.Kaufman Ultrasoft, Plush Beach Towels- 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kandi Burruss's Affordable Summer Essentials
Floerns Women's Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
"This dress is for the summer. You gotta have a cute little summer dress. You've got two little slits. This dress is cute. It's a quick throw-on for when you want to go to the store, but you've gotta be cute. It gives legs, hips, and body. It's cute and comfy with flats or heels."
This dress comes in 48 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 4X. This dress has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jessica Simpson Women's Tumile Wedge Sandal
"This is from my girl Jessica Simpson. This is her shoe. My mama loves a good wedge. You know she loves throwing them at people. I might give them to her. These are cute shoes."
These shoes come in 4 colors.
Pop Up Beach Tent Sun Shelter UPF50+ with Sand Shovel, Ground Pegs and Stability Poles, Outdoor Shade for Camping Trips, Fishing, Backyard Fun or Picnics
"This is the Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent with sun protection. It's a pop-up tent."
This tent comes in four colors and four sizes. It has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa Hammock-Portable, Water Proof & Anti-Air Leaking
"This is an inflatable hammock. It's portable. It's easy to carry, put up, and take down. Easy clean up. Use this for a backyard movie night. I love it. It's great for outdoors."
This product has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler
"These are important to me because my son plays sports, so I have foldable chairs. It has a cupholder and a cooler to keep your drinks cold. You can put at least four cans in there. It's comfortable. It folds up. It's awesome. I need them because I'm always going to the park for sports. We keep these in our car. You need a good lawn chair."
This chair comes in 4 colors and it has 39,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chengu 10 Pieces Beach Towel Clips
"These are towel clips so you can hang your towel on the chair and it won't blow away. I totally understand it. I've been on the beach before and I've seen some towels blow away."
Kaufman Ultrasoft, Plush ,100% Combed Ring Spun Yarn Dye Cotton Velour Tonal Stripe Oversized Highly Absorbent, Quick Dry, Colorful Striped Beach Towel (4 Pack)
"This is a pack with four colors and they're great. They're really nice."
These towels have 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Safego Portable Indoor/Outdoor Lock Box Safe with Key and Combination Access
"This keeps your stuff safe when you go to the pool and leave your stuff. You can lock this to your chair and keep your stuff in it. Isn't this an excellent idea? Whoever made this was smart.
This lock box comes in six colors and it has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sport-Brella SunSoul Portable Folding Table for Outdoor Camping, Picnics, Tailgates, and Beach
"This is a portable folding table. If you have a picnic going on or if you want to play some card games, get this. Get the table because you're gonna need it in your life. It's foldable, so it's easy to take."
Hoyle Waterproof Clear Playing Cards- 1-Pack
"These are waterproof cards. You should get this for the summer. Who doesn't love a good card game at the picnic?"
These cards have 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
W-KING 50W Deep Bass Portable Loud Bluetooth Speaker
"Any time we have a get-together, we've always gotta have music. This is the speaker you didn't know you needed. You can get two of them, connect them, and get surround sound. These things will bump."
This speaker has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Flamingo Pool Float
"This is a giant inflatable flamingo pool float. I like the giant floats. It has handle bars so you can sit there and float. It's so cool, super cute, and fun."
This float has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Liberrway Electric Air Pump for Inflatables
"You need this for a big float. It's an electric air pump."
Ballast Inflatable Beach Pillow
"It's an inflatable beach pillow. It's a great pillow for the beach. You can lay on it. Look how comfortable. It's easy to inflate, plus it stays put with plush padding on top. It's the best."
This pillow comes in four colors.
Yodo Beach Tote Bag with Insulated Cooler
"This is the Yodo beach bag. You always need a good beach bag. It has an insulated cooler. The cooler at the bottom is detachable. It's a two-in-one, so it's really cool. It's an amazing bag. I highly suggest you get this. I love it."
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 for Sensitive or Acne-Prone Skin, Oil-free, Dermatologist-Recommended Mineral-Based Zinc Oxide Formula
"You always need a good facial sunscreen. Get some protection. This is a highly-recommended one. It's perfect."
This sunscreen has been recommended by Lala Kent, Khloe Kardashian, Emma Stone, and Hailey Bieber. It has 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bindle Bottle Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle, Stainless Steel & Double Walled, Hidden Stash/Storage Compartment, Stays Cold for 24 Hours, Hot for 12, Leak Proof Wide Mouth Lid
"This is an insulated water bottle. You've got to stay hydrated, people. It's awesome. It's great. Check this out."
This water bottle comes in 10 colors and four sizes. It has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Beach Glass Original Floating Wine Glass- Acrylic and Shatterproof (2 Glasses)
"For all you wine drinkers out there, this is cute. These are wine glasses with sticks on the bottom. You stick them in the sand or the grass and they float."
Wine2Go The Original Foldable and Reusable Wine Pouch that Holds a Full 750ml Bottle
"This is an affordable and reusable wine pouch. Put this in your bag and take it on the beach, so you don't have to carry a heavy bottle."
This also comes in pink.
Vehhe 10 Pack Reusable Storage Bags
"I am the storage bag queen. I put my clothes in storage bags. I put everything in a storage bag and I believe that wholeheartedly. These are reusable storage bags. I think they're super cool. They come in a pack of ten. You can use them for so many things. They're perfect."
Quiksilver Men's Outsider Lifeguard Beach Sun Straw Hat
"Do you need a hat? If she needs a hat, he needs a hat, we need a hat."
This hat comes in 16 colors and three sizes with 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Round Metal Sunglasses
"I'm a big fan of Ray-Ban. I really like their glasses. They have some amazing glasses. These are cute. You need to get right for the summer."
These glasses come in 26 colors and they have 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dollger Oversized Square Sunglasses- Set of 2
"These are oversized sunglasses. Yaasss! I like them."
These glasses come in sets of two with 13 combinations to choose from with 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
