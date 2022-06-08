Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Wears These Under-Eye Masks Cast Trips

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and wonder how the women always look so fresh-faced throughout all the drama, all you have to do is pause and zoom in on your TV to catch some of their beauty secrets. Seasoned Bravo viewers expect to see Kyle Richards wearing some under-eye gels in the morning of every cast trip. If you've noticed that season after season and you've wondered which eye patches Kyle uses on Real Housewives, the search stops here. We did the investigation so you don't have to.

We may not have the budget for most of the RHOBH beauty treatments, but Kyle has blessed our screens with some accessible options. If you're looking to relax, hydrate, and de-puff your under-eye area, these eye patches a great addition to your skincare routine, even if you're not a reality TV star.