JoJo Fletcher Shares Amazon Winter Fashions & Beauty Must-Haves

"I did a curation of some of my must-have winter wear," JoJo Fletcher shared during a recent Amazon live broadcast. The Bachelorette alum remarked, "I know it's still freezing in a lot of places and people are still traveling, so we have a ton of really great sweaters, boots, and lots of great stuff for winter. I also included a lot of my favorite skincare and body care products that are great to take with you if you are traveling in the winter."
If you're lacking winter-ready fashion and beauty products, JoJo has some great picks at affordable prices from Amazon.
Prettygarden Women’s Long Sleeve Open Front Knitted Cardigan Sweater
"I'm going to start with this open, long-sleeve cardigan, which is in this really beautiful rust color. I like to always comment on the quality of the material because you don't know what it feels like when you place an order. This is so incredibly soft. It's super soft and super cozy. This is something you can wear with your leggings while you're lounging around the house and then obviously out with jeans and cool booties. I love this color. I think it works as a neutral. It has a really pretty knitting. It's really cool, cute, and so soft."
There are 19 colors to choose from and this cardigan has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ecrocoo Women's Off Shoulder Long Sleeve V-Neck Ribbed Cable Pullover Sweater
"I love this sweater. I love the details of the ties down the side. I love that it's oversized. You can wear this off the shoulder or with one shoulder up and one down. I am a big oversized sweater girl. This is so pretty. I love this."
This sweater has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 24 gorgeous colors to choose from.
Zesica Women's Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater
"I have this really pretty turtleneck. So, this is a chunky, knit pullover. This is a little oversized. This is really pretty, super cozy, and soft. You can just tuck it in. It has a really pretty neckline."
Jordan chimed in to say "I love the sweater. That's a really nice color. It's really nice, soft, and substantial fabric."
Choose between 28 color options. This sweater has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Women’s Long Sleeves Open Front Knitted Sweater Cardigan
"I'm a big fan of cardigans. This is so soft. It's really nice. I like having longer sweaters that cover the bum. It's beautiful and so chic," JoJo said.
Jordan said, "It's soft and thick fabric. That's really cute."
Anrabess Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress
"This is a really cute, turtleneck sweater dress. This one is great. The good thing about this dress is you can make it long or you could kind of scrunch it up and throw a belt over it. It's really soft." JoJo said.
Jordan described this dress as "cute." It comes in 17 additional colors.
Anrabess Women Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress
"I have another sweater dress that I want to show you guys in this rust color. It has a bigger, chunkier turtleneck neckline. The color is really nice. This would look really cute with a pair of boots."
There are 23 colors to choose from with this dress. It has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Cairns Shearling Slide with Metallic Trim Slipper
"I just got these. These are so stinking cute and so comfortable. They have this really nice gold metallic. These are so comfortable and they're actually so cute. I love these. These give a little bit of height too. They're like a mini platform."
This slipper also comes in blue, pink, and grey.
Amazon Essentials Women's Chunky Cable Beanie with Yarn Pom
"We love beanies. I just really gravitate toward all these neutrals. This is so cute. I love a pom on a beanie. It's very very soft. I mean, that's cute. You guys, you gotta get the brown color. I love this beanie and it fits well. This one fits very comfortably and it's so soft. I'm a big fan of this beanie."
This beanie comes in four different colors.
Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses for Women
"You always need to protect your eyes, especially if you are skiing. These are really cute cat eye sunglasses. You get a nice gradient with these. These are really cute and they're sturdy. They're not flimsy."
These glasses have 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm - Natural Healing Lanolin Moisturizer- Great for Cracked Lips, Cuticles + Dry Skin
"I feel like I'm about to give out my secret weapon solution here. I get really bad leaky eyes, the corner of my eyes get raw and draw. I started putting this ointment on the corner of my eye. This is the only thing that works. It's a multipurpose superbalm. You can use it on your lips or any skin that's cracked or dry. Trust me, try this ointment. This stuff is good."
BTFBM Women Casual V Neck Long Sleeve Sweaters
"This criss crosses in the front, which is really cute and it's really unique. It's a nice, off-the-shoulder sweater. I think it's really cute and a good transition sweater as the seasons change. It's so soft and so cute. It's a good find."
This sweater is available in 13 colors. Lala Kent has this sweater too.
Whaline 5 Pieces Knit Headbands Winter Ear Warmers
"These ear warmers come in a pack and there are a bunch of really cute colors. This is a cute way to keep your ears warm. You can also look cute with your hair up in a high ponytail with this headband on."
There are multiple color options available.
Living Proof Restore Repair Leave-In
"I love this leave-in conditioner. It really just helps hydrate damaged hair. It makes your hair stronger so it stays soft and smooth with less breakage. This is really good to prevent split ends and dead ends."
Lyaner Women’s Ruched One Shoulder Sleeveless Crop Top
"This is not technically considered winter wear, but you absolutely can wear it and throw something on over it. One-shoulder tanks, I think are so gorgeous. This is one of my all-time, favorite clothing purchases from Amazon. It has a stretchy material, so it's so flattering on. I have it in a bronze color and white. It's a really chic look with trousers. You can layer it with a nice coat or blazer."
This crop top comes in 31 colors.
HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings
"I pretty much live in leggings. I feel like I've tried them all and this is my favorite. It's high-waisted. This fits me the best. It's a really great material and the perfect length for me. It's a great quality. I have these in a bunch of different colors. This is a great Lululemon dupe. These are great. They fit amazingly and they are very affordable. These are a favorite of mine."
There are 28 colors to choose from and they have 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants
"These trousers are one of my favorites. They're really great to pair with that one-shoulder crop top. They're very comfortable and have an elastic band for nice stretch. They look really chic."
There are 24 color options.
Schutz Women’s Analeah Knee High Boot
"These are great for winter. I have had these forever. These are great to pair with any neutral outfit because they add interest. I like the pattern. They're very comfortable because of the block heel. I've worn these a million times. These are great. I also have them in black."
Living Proof Perfect hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampo
"I love dry shampoo. My hair gets a little oily. This is one of my all-time faves. I've talked about this before. I've been using this for years now. It just tops the list of my faves because of how well it cleans your hair and the smell that it leaves. How it sprays is really great too. It absorbs the oils and it smells good. It even makes your hair soft and shiny as well. I love the smell of this stuff," JoJo said.
Jordan confirmed, "It smells really good."
Necessaire The Body Exfoliator
"In the winter, my skin gets super dry. It just needs moisture and exfoliation. This body exfoliator is great. I use this year-round, at least twice a week."
Necessaire The Body Serum
"I have this body serum. This is really great to keep your skin really moisturized and protected. It really locks in that moisture and it goes on easy. it dries really quickly.
Tula Skin Care Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
"I have this cooling eye balm. It's become a favorite thing of mine to toss in my bag any time I'm traveling. I just put it under my eye and it brightens, giving this nice, refreshed feeling. I love to have this with me. It's cooling, it's brightening, and it's easy to take with you."
This eye balm has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Antipollution Sunshine Serum
"These bronzing drops are a go-to staple of mine to have in my makeup bag. It doesn't matter if it's summer or winter, these give your skin such a pretty, sunkissed glow. I put it along my cheekbones and my forehead. It gives a really pretty, bronzed glow. I've used these drops for years. I'm a big fan."
SeekMe Women's Plaid Brushed Wool Shacket
JoJo included this shacket in her list of must-haves. It's super comfortable, but it looks incredibly chic. Throw this on over anything and you will look and feel instantly put-together.
This winter essential comes in seven different colors.
Cushionaire Women’s Sasha Slip on Chelsea Boot +Memory Foam
These boots go with everything and they have memory foam for added comfort, which means you can wear these all day and night.
Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Long Cardigan Coat
This fuzzy coat that JoJo selected is just everything. It's the perfect combination of sophistication and comfort. It has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 22 colors to choose from.
