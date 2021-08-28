Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Turns Heads at First Event Since Announcing Pregnancy

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out at a Los Angeles mall to celebrate the launch of her new beauty brand, Rose. Inc. Of course, the model looked effortlessly chic as she showed off her baby bump.

Watch: Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is serving bawdy and face!

The supermodel, who recently announced that she and Jason Statham were expecting their second child together, showed off her growing baby bump during an event in Los Angeles. In fact, it marked the first time the Mad Max: Fury Road actress publicly stepped out for a fanciful affair since announcing her pregnancy on Aug 19.

After launching her new beauty brand, Rose Inc., earlier this week, Rosie celebrated her cosmetic line's romantic display in Sephora at the Westfield Century City mall on Friday, Aug. 27.

For the special occasion, the 34-year-old star looked effortlessly chic in a stunning all-white ensemble—in which she wore a loose-fitted button-down shirt that she paired with a flowy skirt and heeled flip-flops. Rosie completed her outfit with minimal accessories like dainty gold earrings, a matching necklace and an anklet.

Naturally, Rosie's beauty look was also on point as she donned pale pink lipstick, rose-colored blush and dramatic eye makeup.

2021 Celebrity Babies

Ahead of her event, the Rose Inc. founder told E! News just how her modeling career and own take on beauty trends influenced her new collection.

"After being in the makeup chair for over 20 years, I have definitely seen and experienced the best (and sometimes the not so great) when it comes to beauty products," she said. "I knew before embarking on this journey that I would be able to take what I learned, tried and experienced and apply that to Rose Inc."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rose Inc

The former Victoria's Secret model debuted her brand with the Modern Essentials line, which includes blush, lipstick, serum and other key goodies. As she explained, "[These] are all the products I feel are must-haves to look and feel your best, without the fuss."

When asked to name her faves, she answered like a true beauty devotee.

"They are all my babies that I can't pick just one!" she shared. "Each product is so unique and part of my daily routine."

Rosie isn't the only celebrity to enter the beauty space with an all-encompassing line. Take a look at all of the stars who launched their own brands in our gallery below!

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model-turned-mogul launched Rose Inc. with a unique vision in mind: To blend "efficacy and ethics in cosmetics and skincare." The brand's debut release includes products such as concealer, serum, blush and lipstick (to name a few), so you can easily create an effortless look in minutes.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Becky G

After collaborating with top cosmetics companies, the Latin music sensation decided to release her own beauty brand, Treslúce Beauty. She launched an eye collection first, which included an eyeshadow palette, eyeliners and falsies. Speaking to E! News in June, she opened up about this exciting new chapter, sharing, "There's been something in the air for me, as a creative person, that felt it was just time."

Halsey

Weeks after announcing she was pregnant in January 2021, the singer debuted her very own beauty brand: About Face. From a collection of wildly colorful eye shadows, dazzling highlighters and a range of liquid lipsticks, Halsey's line is all about having "make u(p) without rules."

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Rihanna

The one and only Rihanna changed the game when she came out with her Fenty Beauty line in 2017. Not only did she release 40 foundation shades, which was sadly unheard of at the time, but she has since created innovative and exciting products. Plus, Fenty Skin is on its way.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Selena Gomez

In February, Selena announced Rare Beauty and it finally launched in September 2020. The brand's initial release featured a 12-range lineup. From foundation, makeup tools and liquid lipsticks to liquid liner, blushes and more, Rare Beauty has all your bases covered.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Mother Monster delighted her fans when she recently released her own cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories. While the songstress is no stranger to the beauty world, she decided to create something for everyone. From glimmering lipsticks to long-lasting shadows, her makeup has become a holy grail.

Gabrielle Union

The actress has been killing it in the fashion game with her New York & Co. line, so it makes sense she'd enter the beauty industry with one amazing brand. She recently announced her Flawless by Gabrielle Union haircare line, which features products for "textured hair, protective styles and wigs."

Image courtesy of Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham

Nearly a decade after debuting her eponymous fashion label, the former Spice Girls member launched her namesake beauty brand. From shimmery (and crystal-infused) eyeshadows to high-quality serums, Victoria's line blends luxury with glamour.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Target
Taraji P. Henson

In early 2020, the actress overjoyed fans with her eponymous haircare line, TPH by Taraji. Luckily, the brand's lavish yet inexpensive product range is available at Target. Best of all? The Empire star keeps blessing us with fun tutorials on her Instagram.

George Pimentel/Getty Images for KORA Organics
Miranda Kerr

The supermodel finally shared her beauty secrets with us normals when she launched Kora Organics. Skincare lovers are fans of the brand's Noni Glow Face Oil, Noni Glow Sleeping Mask and Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum. Plus, some products are made with crystals. Now that's magical!

Courtesy of WSJ Magazine
Jennifer Lopez

Fans can finally get that iconic J.Lo glow now that the star has officially dropped her eponymous beauty line. From a luminous complexion booster to a power-packed face serum, the singer has all your essentials covered.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

It's safe to say Gwyneth's name is synonymous with Goop. After building her lifestyle and wellness empire, entering the beauty world was a natural next step. From power-packed face serums to unique body tools, the brand is chock-full of luxury products.

Terence Patrick/CBS
Alicia Keys

The singer entered the beauty space with a vision of how important self-care is. Keys Soulcare released with three key products: a gentle moisturizer, a crystal-infused roller and a relaxing candle.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage
Iman

The supermodel debuted her inclusive makeup line in 1994. Since then, Iman's namesake brand continues to be a force in the industry with its diverse collection of products that caters to Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lauren Conrad

Famous for her tear-dripping mascara on The Hills, it makes sense Lauren Conrad would step into the beauty space. For her initial launch, LC released a range of lipsticks, a gloss, a liquid liner and more. Best of all? Her line is vegan, cruelty-free and made with eco-friendly packaging.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Kesha

Like many expected, the singer's eponymous beauty brand is full of whimsy and fun. From a wildly colorful eyeshadow palette to electrifying packaging, Kesha Rose is anything but basique. Plus, her products are cruelty-free, vegan and PETA-certified.

Rinna Beauty
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can now add beauty mogul to her ever-growing resume! And in true Lisa fashion, her first-ever collection for Rinna Beauty featured three gorgeous lip kits—each including lipstick, gloss and liner.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Madonna

Feeling like a material girl? Madonna's beauty brand has you covered. Named after her moniker and 2012 album, MDNA Skin, is luxury in a bottle—literally, as the line includes products in the $150, $200 and $600 range.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
Jessica Alba

The actress launched her makeup brand, Honest Beauty, in 2015—and it's been a household staple since. Some fans faves from her line: the smudge-proof liquid lipsticks, the dual-ended mascara and primer and face masks.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images for Walmart
Drew Barrymore

The Golden Globe-winning actress first launched her Flower Beauty brand back in 2013. Since hitting the shelves, people have raved about its highly-pigmented blushes, nourishing lipsticks and durable setting sprays. Plus, most items cost fewer than a cocktail!

Rainer Hosch
Tracee Ellis Ross

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross is always leading the way with her fun, fabulous and fierce lewks. So it was easy to see why she came out with her haircare line, Pattern. As the brand put it, it's "here to fulfill the unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured hair community."

Kylie Jenner

What started out as a demand for lip kits, Kylie Cosmetics has turned into a fully-fledged line. The reality TV personality recently sold 51% of stake to Coty Inc. for $600 million. But despite the business deal, Kylie Jenner has been hard at work launching new collections.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe
Paris Hilton

Let's be real, the socialite has been in the beauty game. With her highly successful perfumes, it's no wonder she'd eventually launch her own cosmetics company. These days, however, Paris is focusing on skincare with her Pro D.N.A. line.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Cindy Crawford

Ever wonder how the '90s super looks so dang good? The 54-year-old star credits her skincare company, Meaningful Beauty. From neck treatments to SPF-infused day creams to plumping lip gloss, there's a little bit of everything.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Hayley Williams

Paramore's frontwoman is known for her wildly colorful hairstyles, so it's no surprise that she launched a line of "bright, bold and beautifully obnoxious" hair dyes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Full Picture
Kim Kardashian

Like her baby sister, Kim Kardashian officially entered the beauty industry with her KKW Beauty line in 2017. What's more? She's also selling a 20% stake in brand to Coty Inc. With her contour sticks, range of nude lipsticks and gloriously themed collections, the star continues to keep us on our toes. 

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star announced her new beauty brand, Florence by Mills, in August 2019. Her line of makeup and skincare features a tinted lip oil, an eyeshadow palette, a peel-off mask, eye patches and more.

Tabatha Fireman/Redferns via Getty Images
Dolly Parton

The legendary musician announced she's coming out with her own line of beauty products in spring 2021. First up, Dolly will debut a perfume based on her signature scent. "Fragrance has always played a major role in my life—I wear my own combination of scents every day," the star said in a statement, per WWD. "Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community."

