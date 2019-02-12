Team Jacob Forever! Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner Have Twilight Reunion on His Birthday

Although Stewart's Bella Swan ended up with sparkly vampire Edward Cullen (unforgettably played by Robert Pattinson ) in the books and movies, it's clear that she was Team Jacob last night.

"Damn K looks sexy. T is a pretty little liar. And I look like I'm ready for bed," Romero captioned it.

Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart made all Twilight fans' hearts beat a little bit faster on Monday night when they hung out on his big day. Lautner turned 27 and celebrity hairstylist CJ Romero posted a photo on Instagram of himself with the former co-stars in a funny embrace. The former Scream Queens actor held his finger to his lips in a "Shh" pose while Stewart rested her arm on his shoulder. Romero wrapped his arm around the birthday boy in a hug.

There's nothing quite like a good ole reunion to ring in your birthday.

The birthday boy posted more pictures from the night, which he dubbed "the best birthday EVER," on his own Instagram page.

It appears that Lautner's girlfriend , Tay , threw him a small get-together surprise party. Patrick Schwarzenegger was there, too. Schwarzenegger posted a video of Lautner blowing out candles on his Milk Bar birthday cake. "Half way to 54," he captioned it.

The Cafe Society actress and Lautner's reunion comes just a few months after the hit franchise celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the first film's release in theaters. The five Twilight films grossed over $3 billion worldwide over the span of about four years.

"It's been 10 years exactly since twilight was released in theaters. I thought I should take this moment to thank every single fan who has supported the franchise over the last decade but also to thank Kendall Jenner for being my hair inspo back in 07," he captioned it.

The newly minted 27-year-old posted a hilarious throwback and tribute on the Twilightiversary on Nov. 21. Lautner shared a meme on Instagram that provided a side-by-side image of Kendall Jenner and himself. Over the picture of the 23-year-old model, it said " Expectation of hair behind ears " and then "Reality" over the photo of himself from the movie when he had shoulder-length hair.

In case your day needs a bit of a nostalgia kick, take a look at the gallery below to see what the Twilight stars are up to today.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Kristen Stewart Following the success of Twilight, Kristen—who was only 18 when the first film hit theaters—could really take her pick of films to work on. Playing Bella Swan made Kristen an overnight celebrity, and despite a few exceptions, she's spent the last decade focused on smaller, indie projects. Just after the Twilight franchise came to a close, Stewart was cast as Snow White in Snow White and the Huntsman, but bowed out of the sequel following a tabloid scandal involving an alleged affair between K. Stew and the film's married director, Rupert Sanders. She's since become an independent film staple thanks to performances in Clouds of Sils Maria (for which she won a Cesar Award), Still Alice and Personal Shopper. Fans can expect to witness Kristen's return to franchise films as the star of Elizabeth Banks' upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot. The A-lister has even delved into directing and has starred as the face of numerous trés chic Chanel campaigns. As for Stewart's personal life, how times have changed since she and co-star Robert Pattinson made headlines with their tumultuous relationship. In 2017, the actress went viral when she addressed Donald Trump's tweets about her and R. Patz's relationship, telling the president during an SNL hosting stint, she's "so gay, dude." Kristen has described her sexuality as ambiguous, and is currently dating model Stella Maxwell.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Robert Pattinson Like his co-star and ex, Pattinson also parlayed his talents into becoming an indie movie darling. Aside from 2011's Water for Elephants opposite Reese Witherspoon, he's stuck primarily to independent films such as Damsel, Maps To The Stars, Good Time, Lost City of Z and recent space thriller High Life. Following his notoriously public split from Stewart, the British hunk has kept details of rumored romances with stars like Katy Perry, Riley Keough and Emma Watson under tight lock and key. In 2017, he and London-based musician FKA twigs called off their two-year engagement. These days, the actor is totally smitten with Suki Waterhouse.

Summit Entertainment, Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock Taylor Lautner After captivating the hearts of Twi-hards as Jacob Black, the young star retreated from the spotlight by landing smaller parts in Grown Ups 2 and Netflix's The Ridiculous 6. In 2016, Lautner was cast in the second season of Ryan Murphy's horror-comedy Scream Queens, where he met and fell in love with actress Billie Lourd. The actor stood by his girlfriend's side as she experienced the unexpected loss of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who died within days of each other. Taylor and Billie's relationship ultimately came to an end eight months later, and he's recently gone public with a new lady in his life.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Ashley Greene The actress who played the ever-positive Alice Cullen has appeared in a handful of small films since Twilight officially wrapped. In 2011, Ashley reunited with Twilight co-star Kellan Lutz for A Warrior's Heart and is set to portray Fox & Friends host Abby Huntsman in the upcoming film based on the downfall of Fox News' Roger Ailes. In 2018, Greene married her longtime boyfriend Paul Khory during a private, star-studded ceremony in Northern California.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Peter Facinelli The actor, who played the Cullen family patriarch, has largely stuck to the small screen since his Twilight days. Facinelli was already working on Showtime's Nurse Jackie while filming Twilight, which he stayed on through its last season in 2015. He then moved over to American Odyssey before a 14-episode stint on The CW's Supergirl. Up until 2013, Facinelli was married to actress Jennie Garth, who he shares three daughters with. Following a failed engagement to Jaimie Alexander, Peter's since found love with actress Lily Anne Harrison.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Elizabeth Reaser Although she played a small role in the Twilight saga as Esme Cullen, this actress has found newfound fame thanks to a little 'ol Netflix horror series called The Haunting of Hill House. (We're guessing you've binged it at this point.) Before Hill House, she appeared on Netflix's Easy—a show depicting the ups and downs of everyday people whose lives are interconnected. Outside of film and television, Reaser is also an accomplished stage actress and appeared in several off-Broadway shows. As for her personal life, she's kept it largely private.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Kellan Lutz Aside from the Twilight series, Lutz had a recurring role on Lisa Kudrow's HBO comedy The Comeback from 2005 to 2014. He also snagged a starring role in The Legend of Hercules in 2014 and appeared in The Expendables 3 the same year. Coming up for Kellan, he's set to star opposite John Travolta in the drama Speed Kills. Outside of acting, Lutz's rugged charm and modeling skills have been sought after by brands like Calvin Klein. In 2017, Lutz tied the knot with model and TV host Brittany Gonzales.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Nikki Reed Twilight's very own Rosalie Hale continued to act after the series came to an end, mostly in small films. She had a recurring role on FOX's Sleepy Hollow, but now runs a sustainable fashion line called BaYou With Love. Following her 2014 divorce from American Idol contestant Peter McDonald, she (ironically enough) married a fellow famous vampire by the name of Ian Somerhalder. Nikki and The Vampire Diaries star got married in 2015 and two years later welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Jackson Rathbone The Jasper Hale actor, in addition to being in the band 100 Monkeys from 2008 to 2012, has appeared in web series, TV shows, and a handful of films since Twilight ended. Most recently, Rathbone dropped a new album titled American Spirit Blues. In 2013, he married Sheila Hafsadi. They have two children together.