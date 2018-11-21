The Stars of Twilight 10 Years Later: Where Are They Now?

But what about the rest of the Cullen family clan, and the lovable, shape-shifting wolf played by Taylor Lautner ? Here's what the cast of Twilight has been up to since leaving Forks for good exactly one decade ago:

The Twilight franchise's five films (ending with 2012's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2) grossed $3.3 billion worldwide, became a global phenomen and singlehandedly launched the careers of Hollywood A-listers like Kristen Stewart and Edward Cullen .

On November 21, 2008, the first installment of author Stephenie Meyer 's wildly popular book-to-film franchise hit theaters for the very first time. Those who pored over the romance fantasy novels couldn't wait to see Bella Swan and Edward Cullen's love story come to life on the big screen, and tweens were forever divided over whether they stood with Team Edward or Team Jacob.

This is a PSA for all those fellow Twi-hards out there! Today marks a major milestone in the Twilight Saga universe.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Kristen Stewart Following the success of Twilight, Kristen—who was only 18 when the first film hit theaters—could really take her pick of films to work on. Playing Bella Swan made Kristen an overnight celebrity, and despite a few exceptions, she's spent the last decade focused on smaller, indie projects. Just after the Twilight franchise came to a close, Stewart was cast as Snow White in Snow White and the Huntsman, but bowed out of the sequel following a tabloid scandal involving an alleged affair between K. Stew and the film's married director, Rupert Sanders. She's since become an independent film staple thanks to performance in Clouds of Sils Maria (for which she won a Cesar Award), Still Alice and Personal Shopper. Fans can expect to witness Kristen's return to franchise films as the star of Elizabeth Banks' upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot. The A-lister has even delved into directing and has starred as the face of numerous trés chic Chanel campaigns. As for Stewart's personal life, how times have changed since she and co-star Robert Pattinson made headlines with their tumultuous relationship. In 2017, the actress went viral when she addressed Donald Trump's tweets about her and R. Patz's relationship, telling the president during an SNL hosting stint, she's "so gay, dude." Kristen has described her sexuality as ambiguous, and is currently dating model Stella Maxwell.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Robert Pattinson Like his co-star and ex, Pattinson also parlayed his talents into becoming an indie movie darling. Aside from 2011's Water for Elephants opposite Reese Witherspoon, he's stuck primarily to independent films such as Damsel, Maps To The Stars, Good Time, Lost City of Z and recent space thriller High Life. Following his notoriously public split from Stewart, the British hunk has kept details of rumored romances with stars like Katy Perry, Riley Keough and Emma Watson under tight lock and key. In 2017, he and London-based musician FKA twigs called off their two-year engagement. These days, the actor is totally smitten with Suki Waterhouse.

Summit Entertainment, Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock Taylor Lautner After captivating the hearts of Twi-hards as Jacob Black, the young star retreated from the spotlight by landing smaller parts in Grown Ups 2 and Netflix's The Ridiculous 6. In 2016, Lautner was cast in the second season of Ryan Murphy's horror-comedy Scream Queens, where he met and fell in love with actress Billie Lourd. The actor stood by his girlfriend's side as she experienced the unexpected loss of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who died within days of each other. Taylor and Billie's relationship ultimately came to an end eight months later, and he's recently gone public with a new lady in his life.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Ashley Greene The actress who played the ever-positive Alice Cullen has appeared in a handful of small films since Twilight officially wrapped. In 2011, Ashley reunited with Twilight co-star Kellan Lutz for A Warrior's Heart and is set to portray Fox & Friends host Abby Huntsman in the upcoming film based on the downfall of Fox News' Roger Ailes. In 2018, Greene married her longtime boyfriend Paul Khory during a private, star-studded ceremony in Northern California.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Peter Facinelli The actor, who played the Cullen family patriarch, has largely stuck to the small screen since his Twilight days. Facinelli was already working on Showtime's Nurse Jackie while filming Twilight, which he stayed on through its last season in 2015. He then moved over to American Odyssey before a 14-episode stint on The CW's Supergirl. Up until 2013, Facinelli was married to actress Jennie Garth, who he shares three daughters with. Following a failed engagement to Jaimie Alexander, Peter's since found love with actress Lily Anne Harrison.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Elizabeth Reaser Although she played a small role in the Twilight saga as Esme Cullen, this actress has found newfound fame thanks to a little 'ol Netflix horror series called The Haunting of Hill House. (We're guessing you've binged it at this point.) Before Hill House, she appeared on Netflix's Easy—a show depicting the ups and downs of everyday people whose lives are interconnected. Outside of film and television, Reaser is also an accomplished stage actress and appeared in several off-Broadway shows. As for her personal life, she's kept it largely private.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Kellan Lutz Aside from the Twilight series, Lutz had a recurring role on Lisa Kudrow's HBO comedy The Comeback from 2005 to 2014. He also snagged a starring role in The Legend of Hercules in 2014 and appeared in The Expendables 3 the same year. Coming up for Kellan, he's set to star opposite John Travolta in the drama Speed Kills. Outside of acting, Lutz's rugged charm and modeling skills have been sought after by brands like Calvin Klein. In 2017, Lutz tied the knot with model and TV host Brittany Gonzales.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Nikki Reed Twilight's very own Rosalie Hale continued to act after the series came to an end, mostly in small films. She had a recurring role on FOX's Sleepy Hollow, but now runs a sustainable fashion line called BaYou With Love. Following her 2014 divorce from American Idol contestant Peter McDonald, she (ironically enough) she married a fellow famous vampire by the name of Ian Somerhalder. Nikki and The Vampire Diaries star got married in 2015 and two years later welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

Summit Entertainment, Getty Images Jackson Rathbone The Jasper Hale actor, in addition to being in the band 100 Monkeys from 2008 to 2012, has appeared in web series, TV shows, and a handful of films since Twilight ended. Most recently, Rathbone dropped a new album titled American Spirit Blues. In 2013, he married Sheila Hafsadi. They have two children together.